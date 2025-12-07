Watch: Heavy rain triggers landslide in Tabuk, road closed for safety

Saudi authorities act swiftly after landslide, no further risk reported
Dubai: Saudi authorities in Tabuk have confirmed that a landslide reported in the region was caused by soil instability following intense rainfall. Emergency teams responded immediately, closing the affected road as a precaution to protect lives and property.
According to the Saudi Geological Survey, the incident resulted from loosened soil due to heavy rain, and there is no current risk of additional landslides. Specialist emergency and rescue teams were deployed to assess the site and implement the necessary safety measures.
Residents living near the area were advised to keep away from the affected zone until further notice to ensure their safety.
Officials stressed the importance of caution during severe weather conditions and urged the public to follow guidance issued by local authorities.
