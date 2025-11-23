Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flash floods from Tuesday

Residents urged to take necessary precautions to ensure safety during unstable weather
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology has issued a weather alert warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hail, and potential flash floods across several regions of the Kingdom from Tuesday through Friday. The weather system is expected to intensify over the western and northern regions before extending to parts of the southwest.
According to forecasts, the affected areas include Jeddah, Mecca, Medina Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders Region, Hail, Al Baha, Asir, and Jazan. Rainfall intensity is expected to vary between light, moderate, and heavy at intervals, with some areas likely to witness hailstorms, strong downdrafts, and reduced visibility due to rising dust.
Authorities have urged the public to remain alert to changing conditions, especially in areas prone to flooding. The Mecca Crisis and Disaster Management Centre advised motorists to exercise caution on highways, avoid valley paths and floodplains, and steer clear of water-gathering areas. The advisory comes amid expectations that some governorates in the region will experience recurrent bouts of thunderstorms and heavy rain over the coming days.
The National Centre for Meteorology will continue to issue updates as the weather system develops, while emergency teams and civil defence units have been placed on alert to respond to potential incidents.
Residents are encouraged to follow official updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the unstable weather period.
