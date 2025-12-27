GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Sub-zero winter in Saudi Arabia: Historic -10°C in Hail, snowfall in Tabuk

Heavy rain, hail, and freezing temperatures sweep Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Heavy rain, hail, and freezing temperatures sweep multiple regions, including Qurayyat and Turaif
Heavy rain, hail, and freezing temperatures sweep multiple regions, including Qurayyat and Turaif
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) reported that the lowest temperature ever recorded in the Kingdom during the winter season reached minus 10°C in Hail on 16 January 2008, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Winter temperature review 1985–2025

The NCM, in a statistical report posted on social media, examined winter minimum temperatures and frost patterns across Saudi Arabia from 1985 to 2025, covering December, January, and February.

Qurayyat in the Al-Jouf region recorded the second-lowest temperature at minus 9°C in January 2008, while Turaif in the Northern Borders experienced minus 8°C on multiple occasions. Al-Jouf city also saw temperatures drop to minus 7°C in February 1989.

Other cities experienced sub-zero temperatures as follows: Arar –6.3°C, Rafha –5.8°C, Riyadh –5.4°C, Buraidah –5°C, Qassim –4.2°C, Tabuk –4°C, Al-Ahsa –2.3°C, Wadi Al-Dawasir –2°C, Taif –1.5°C, Bisha –1°C, recorded across different years in the study period. The NCM noted that 2008 was among the coldest years on record, with multiple cities recording historic lows.

Cities with most frost days

The report also ranked the top 10 cities by frost days between 1985 and 2025:

  • Turaif: 720 days

  • Qurayyat: 588 days

  • Hail: 339 days

  • Arar: 277 days

  • Rafha: 197 days

  • Sakaka: 185 days

  • Tabuk: 139 days

  • Buraidah: 83 days

  • Al-Qaisumah: 71 days

  • Riyadh: 46 days

The NCM said the findings support long-term climate research, document historical trends, and raise public awareness about the Kingdom’s diverse climatic conditions.

Weather update: storms and winds continue

The NCM has forecast thunderstorms with hail showers and active winds affecting parts of Jazan, Aseer, Al-Baha, Makkah, Riyadh, Qassim, Eastern Region, Northern Borders, and Al-Jouf.

Fog is also expected in parts of Madinah and Hail regions.

  • Red Sea: Northern and central winds at 15–45 km/h; southern winds 12–32 km/h; waves 0.5–2 meters; moderate sea conditions.

  • Arabian Gulf: Southeasterly to northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h, increasing to 15–40 km/h in the afternoon, reaching 50 km/h with rain-bearing clouds; waves 0.5–1.5 meters, exceeding 2 meters with thunderstorms; sea slight to rough with clouds.

Winter boosts ecotourism in Northern Borders

Winter in the Northern Borders region attracts growing numbers of nature enthusiasts. Rainfall and cold temperatures rejuvenate valleys, plains, and vegetation, creating breathtaking natural landscapes.

Tourists engage in hiking, camping, and observing natural phenomena, making winter a key season for ecotourism. Authorities stress safety and preservation of natural sites to maintain sustainable tourism.

Heavy rain in Hail region

Moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by hail, fell across several governorates and villages in Hail. Valleys and streams overflowed, with forecasts indicating more rain in the coming days.

Related Topics:
Weather forecastSaudi ArabiaWinter activities

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Winter wonderland: Saudi peaks covered in snow

Snow blankets Saudi mountains in rare winter spectacle

2m read
Unexpected snowfall brings skiing to northern Saudi Arabia.

See: Saudi mountains see rare snow, residents go skiing

2m read
A leading Saudi astronomer said such snowfall events are not unusual during the winter months.

Snow, hail expected across northern Saudi Arabia

2m read
Snowfall covers the Trojena Highlands, transforming Saudi Arabia’s rugged terrain into a winter landscape.

Snow blankets Saudi Arabia’s Trojena Highlands, Tabuk

2m read