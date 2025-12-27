Sub-zero winter in Saudi Arabia: Historic -10°C in Hail, snowfall in Tabuk

Other cities experienced sub-zero temperatures as follows: Arar –6.3°C, Rafha –5.8°C, Riyadh –5.4°C, Buraidah –5°C, Qassim –4.2°C, Tabuk –4°C, Al-Ahsa –2.3°C, Wadi Al-Dawasir –2°C, Taif –1.5°C, Bisha –1°C, recorded across different years in the study period. The NCM noted that 2008 was among the coldest years on record, with multiple cities recording historic lows.