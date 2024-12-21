Dubai: Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor opened up about his health in an emotional interview with News18, crediting his late wife, Sridevi, for inspiring his weight loss efforts.

Reflecting on her influence, Kapoor shared, "The seeds were sown by my wife. She was always after me to lose weight. She was a health-conscious person herself. I used to walk and go to the gym with her. She was very clear about when and what she wanted to eat. I tried my best to follow her lead, but I couldn’t."

Kapoor also expressed that he still feels Sridevi’s presence, adding, "I feel Sri is still around me, motivating me to lose weight. 'Lose weight,' she would say."

‘I want her to be around me all the time’: Boney Kapoor

In an earlier interview with Gulf News on Sridevi’s death anniversary, Boney Kapoor got emotional as he opened up about her passing and finding closure, stating that she will always be a major part of his life.

Sridevi tragically passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai while attending a family event.