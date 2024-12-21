Dubai: As many as 2,899 individuals are set to lose their Kuwaiti citizenship following a decision by the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, chaired by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior.
The cases, citing violations of nationality laws, will now move to the Council of Ministers for final action.
In a statement from the Ministry of Interior, the committee revealed that two cases involved dual citizenship, leading to revocation under Articles 9 and 10 of Kuwaiti Nationality Law No. 15 of 1959.
Another 408 cases involved fraud, false statements, and forgery, prompting action under Article 21 bis A. These cases also include individuals who obtained citizenship through dependency.
The largest group, comprising 2,489 cases, faces revocation under Article 13, Paragraph 4, covering violations across 54 countries.