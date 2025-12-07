GOLD/FOREX
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait revokes citizenship of Islamic preacher Tareq Al Suwaidan

Al Suwaidan has long been a figure of influence across media and religious discourse

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of the prominent Islamic author, speaker and businessman Tareq Al-Suwaidan, according to an official decree published in the Kuwait Al Youm gazette.

Gulf News reviewed the decree, which was issued from Seif Palace and signed by the Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The decree states that Al Suwaidan’s Kuwaiti nationality, along with that of any dependents who obtained it through him, is to be withdrawn. It was issued upon the recommendation of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and after Cabinet approval.

The order did not cite the legal grounds for the decision, though Kuwaiti authorities have previously said citizenship may be revoked in cases involving fraud, criminal activity or threats to state security.

The decree takes effect immediately and will be published in the official gazette.

Al Suwaidan, one of the Arab world’s most recognisable Islamic speakers, has long been a figure of influence across media, education, and religious discourse.

He is the CEO and owner of Gulf Innovation Group, the former general manager of Al Resalah TV, and a well-known television host whose programs on Islamic history, leadership and personal development have reached millions.

He has authored numerous books, many translated into English and French, and was listed among The 500 Most Influential Muslims for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Born in 1953, Al Suwaidan studied classical Islamic sciences in his youth before moving to the United States at age 17, where he spent two decades and earned a PhD in petroleum engineering from the University of Tulsa.

Throughout his career, he has been both celebrated for his motivational and educational work and scrutinised for political associations.

In 2013, he was dismissed from Al Resalah TV by its owner, Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, after publicly identifying himself as affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Al Suwaidan has also played a major role in founding several educational institutions, including the American Creativity Academy in Kuwait and international schools in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
