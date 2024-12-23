Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday issued a decree establishing the Dubai Resilience Centre to further enhance the city’s ability to quickly adapt to unexpected crises and emergencies.

The centre will operate under the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, supporting its ongoing efforts. The initiative is part of Dubai’s strategy to become the most resilient city in the world in terms of handling various risks, emergencies, and crises.

The decree also outlines the centre’s responsibilities, which include coordinating and directing efforts to manage such events with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

Other responsibilities include preparing and developing a resilience plan, along with policies that support the Supreme Committee’s objectives.