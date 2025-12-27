Dh30 million UAE Lottery results announced: Winning numbers out now

Check if you are among the lucky winners of Draw No 251227
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has announced the winning numbers for Saturday’s weekly Lucky Day Draw No. 251227, held under the new weekly raffle format.
The winning numbers for the Lucky Day draw were:
Days: 1, 28, 6, 7, 29, 27
Lucky Month: 9
The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were BZ5085484, CI5970515, and DT9633495.
The Lucky Day draw now runs every Saturday at 8:30 pm UAE time, replacing the previous fortnightly schedule. Ticket sales pause from 7 pm to 8:30 PM on draw nights for the live event, resuming immediately after the draw until 7 PM the following Saturday. Players can also buy tickets for multiple consecutive draws online.
To play, participants select six numbers from 1–31 (“Days”) and one number from 1–12 (“Months”). Each ticket automatically generates a Lucky Chance ID (two letters + seven digits), giving an additional chance to win Dh100,000 in a separate raffle during the live draw on YouTube.
