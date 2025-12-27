Going to a football match? Here’s how to stay safe and avoid penalties

Follow rules for smooth entry, respectful behaviour, and a safe match-day experience
Sharjah Police have outlined clear guidelines to ensure a secure, family-friendly football experience under the motto “Comply to Enjoy.”
Attending a live football match brings excitement, colour, and a strong sense of community. To keep that experience safe and enjoyable for everyone, Sharjah Police has issued a comprehensive set of safety requirements for spectators heading to stadiums.
The guidelines aim to ensure smooth entry, maintain public order, and protect the well-being of fans throughout match day.
Sharjah Police urge fans to arrive early to avoid congestion at entry points and allow enough time to reach their seats.
Spectators must carry valid tickets, whether digital or printed, and cooperate with security checks. Fans are also required to sit only in their designated seats and follow instructions from organisers and security staff.
Public safety remains the top priority. Fireworks, flammable materials, and any items that could pose a fire or security risk are strictly prohibited. Fans are not allowed to cross security barriers or enter the pitch at any time. Any suspicious or unsafe behaviour should be reported immediately to the nearest security officer.
Authorities stress that the atmosphere inside the stadium is shaped by fan conduct. Supporters are encouraged to cheer positively and demonstrate good sportsmanship. Fighting, abusive behaviour, and the use of offensive or vulgar language will not be tolerated. Flags and banners are permitted, provided they do not display inappropriate symbols or messages.
Fans are reminded to respect personal privacy by avoiding filming others without consent and refraining from sharing content that could cause harm or incite trouble. Stadiums are smoke-free zones, with smoking banned inside the stands. Spectators are also encouraged to dispose of waste responsibly to help keep venues clean.
Sharjah Police said compliance with these guidelines is key to ensuring that stadiums remain spaces of celebration, not conflict. When fans follow the rules, everyone can enjoy the match safely.
