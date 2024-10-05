Dubai: The UAE has launched new ambulances that can operate effectively in rough weather and terrain, bolstering the country’s response to crises and natural disasters.
The expanded National Ambulance fleet includes 4x4 first responders designed to access flooded areas.
The units were launched in the presence of Staff Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Commander of the National Guard.
This also coincides with the recent activation of National Ambulance services in the emirate of Dubai, which aims to meet the demands of major events.
At the launch, Staff Maj Gen Al Zeyoudi directed National Ambulance teams to maintain a high level of readiness, emphasising the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure rapid response under all conditions.