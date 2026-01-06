Over half of UAE adults have high cholesterol, 96% exceed sodium intake, national survey reveals

Ministry study of 20,000 households finds alarming rates of obesity and chronic disease
Dubai: A comprehensive national health survey has revealed that 54.2% of adults in the UAE have high cholesterol levels, while a staggering 96.2% exceed recommended sodium intake, raising urgent concerns about chronic disease prevention across the Emirates.
The National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025, published by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in collaboration with national partners and endorsed by the World Health Organisation, examined 20,000 households across the UAE to provide the most detailed picture yet of population health trends.
The findings paint a stark picture of lifestyle-related health risks. Nearly one in four adults (22.4%) are living with obesity, while a quarter (25.9%) have high blood pressure. Additionally, 12.5% have elevated blood glucose levels, and 59.1% do not engage in sufficient physical activity.
The nutrition analysis revealed concerning dietary habits among UAE residents aged 18 to 69. More than half (56.1%) exceeded recommended fat intake, while 27.3% consumed excessive sugar. Perhaps most worrying, 27.4% reported drinking sugar-sweetened beverages daily.
Average daily energy intake reached 2,852.3 kilocalories per person, significantly above recommended levels for most adults. Daily fibre intake averaged 23.1 grams, though the near-universal excess of sodium consumption emerged as the survey's most striking nutritional finding.
Among younger residents, 16.1% of children aged six to 17 were living with obesity, compared to 2.2% of children under five. The survey also identified vitamin D deficiency as a widespread concern, affecting 69.1% of children aged six to 17 and 49.3% of adults.
The measurements were analysed using World Health Organisation growth standards and advanced statistical tools, ensuring international comparability of the findings.
The adult health survey found that 8.7% of participants smoke, adding another layer of concern to the cardiovascular risk profile emerging from the data.
However, the survey revealed significant improvements in several health indicators over recent years, demonstrating the effectiveness of national health initiatives. Smoking prevalence has decreased by 2.4% over the past 15 years, while physical activity rates have risen by 11.7% over seven years.
Most notably, obesity prevalence has fallen by 14.8% between 2010 and 2025, representing a major public health achievement. The proportion of people living with high blood pressure has also decreased by 2.9% over seven years, suggesting that prevention programmes are beginning to show measurable impact.
Maternal health indicators also showed continued improvement. An impressive 99.6% of women visited a physician at least once during pregnancy, while 94.8% attended at least four antenatal care visits, reflecting strong utilisation of pregnancy-related healthcare services.
Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, emphasised that the findings reflect the UAE's people-centred development approach and the leadership's commitment to health and wellbeing as core national priorities.
"These findings provide a clear, evidence-based picture of population health trends and reinforce the importance of prevention, early intervention, and long-term planning," Al-Sayegh said. "They support the UAE's development journey in line with the leadership's directives and government priorities, ensuring that health policy continues to place people's wellbeing at the centre of national progress."
The minister noted that the findings help guide resources toward priority areas and translate data into targeted health strategies that strengthen preventive care, support families, and enhance quality of life for all residents.
Despite the challenges, the survey identified positive findings in dietary diversity. Some 85.1% of women aged 15 to 49 and 77.9% of children aged six months to five years met the minimum dietary diversity threshold, measured by consumption of at least five approved food groups within 24 hours.
Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, described the survey as "an advanced model of institutional integration and joint statistical work at the federal and local levels."
"The true value of data lies not in the numbers themselves, but in the knowledge they generate enabling a deeper understanding of the health and nutritional reality of UAE society, measuring the impact of policies and legislation, and guiding the more efficient allocation of resources," she said.
The survey was implemented through collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, and federal and local authorities across the UAE. Data were collected through face-to-face interviews using WHO-approved electronic questionnaires in Arabic, English, Hindi, and Urdu, alongside laboratory testing.
The study reached 20,000 households, including 40% citizens and 60% residents, as well as 2,000 individuals living in workers' accommodations, ensuring broad representation.
Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stated that the survey findings form part of an integrated national public health framework supporting non-communicable disease prevention, improved nutrition outcomes, and expanded access to quality healthcare.
Looking ahead, the findings will guide the development of innovative health programmes, expanded preventive screening, and clear health messaging aimed at empowering individuals to make healthier daily choices.
Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, noted that the survey represents "a foundational pillar in the development of effective health policies" and among the most important national tools for accurately assessing population health status.
As the Year of the Family begins across the UAE, the findings provide a knowledge base to support integrated planning for family health across all life stages, with particular focus on maternal health, child wellbeing, and healthy ageing.
