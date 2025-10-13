Ministry publishes report on residents’ high blood pressure after nationwide screening
Dubai: One in five UAE residents screened during a nationwide hypertension detection campaign has high blood pressure, with more than 40 per cent of those affected completely unaware of their condition, new Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) figures reveal.
The findings, released on Monday following a record-breaking screening drive that tested over 110,000 people across the country, have exposed a silent health crisis affecting thousands of residents.
Even more concerning, nearly three in 10 patients already receiving treatment for hypertension have not achieved adequate blood pressure control, underscoring the urgent need for regular monitoring and medical follow-up.
The results were announced during a ceremony held in Dubai, attended by Dr Nada Hasan Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health and Prevention Department at MoHAP, Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Department at MoHAP, senior health officials, representatives of government and private sector entities, and experts from the Emirates Cardiac Society.
The National Campaign for Early Detection of Hypertension surpassed its original target by 157 per cent, conducting more than 110,000 screenings compared to the initial goal of 70,000, the ministry revealed.
The landmark achievement demonstrates the efficiency, readiness and forward-looking approach of the UAE's healthcare system, it highlighted.
Dr Al Marzouqi stressed that the national hypertension campaign was propelled by integrated government action and robust partnerships in line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aims to establish a future-ready healthcare system focused on prevention and early intervention.
She noted that the campaign provides a practical model for transitioning from a treatment-based to a prevention-focused approach, contributing to the national target of reducing premature deaths from non-communicable diseases by 30 per cent by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.
"Public health is a shared responsibility and a collective national commitment involving federal, local, private, and community stakeholders," Dr Nada said.
"Transforming field data into strategic indicators strengthens our ability to design evidence-based health policies, optimise resources, and enhance national health security, a cornerstone of the UAE's global leadership in health."
She added that MoHAP will integrate the outcomes of national campaigns into long-term strategic initiatives such as the transformational "Nabdak" initiative, moving from awareness drives to institutional programmes that ensure sustained impact and enhance community health awareness. The 'Nabdak' initiative is a unified national system that facilitates regular check-ups for heart diseases based on best practices.
That means the Ministry will now use hypertension screening results to boost the Nabdak initiative, ensuring regular blood pressure and heart check-ups nationwide.
Highlighting key campaign findings, Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila said that the results showed that 21 per cent of participants who were screened had hypertension, more than 40 per cent of the detected cases were unaware of their condition, while 29 per cent of patients receiving treatment had not achieved the desired level of blood pressure control, which reaffirms the importance of regular screening.
Dr Bin Belaila noted that the campaign also provided nutritional advice, lifestyle guidance and follow-up for high-risk cases in cooperation with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health Authority, Sharjah Health Authority, Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, Mediclinic Group, Aster DM Healthcare, American Hospital, United Medical Centre, NMC Healthcare.
She further emphasised that since 2017, the UAE has participated annually in the global May Measurement Month (MMM) campaign, led by the International Society of Hypertension.
Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a national platform for awareness and prevention, delivering public education, updating clinical guidelines and expanding specialised clinics for non-communicable diseases.
Through strong partnerships, the UAE has conducted tens of thousands of annual screenings and consistently ranked among the top countries worldwide in screening volume.
The event concluded with panel discussions addressing the campaign's experience, challenges and future opportunities for sustainable health initiatives. A documentary video showcasing the campaign was screened, followed by the recognition of participating entities with certificates and symbolic awards, reflecting a spirit of national collaboration and collective commitment to community health.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox