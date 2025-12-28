GOLD/FOREX
Minor earthquake recorded south of Musandam, tremor felt lightly in UAE

The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km and was recorded at 4:44 am UAE time

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: A minor earthquake measuring 2.9 magnitude was recorded south of Musandam in the early hours of Sunday, December 28, according to the National Seismic Network.

The tremor occurred at 4:44am local time at a depth of 5 kilometres, seismological data showed.

According to the NCM, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, and the tremor was felt in the UAE, having no impact on the country.

