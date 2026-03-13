GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE

Dubai building hit by debris from interception, no injuries reported

Residents urged to stay alert and follow official safety guidance in Dubai

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai authorities advise vigilance as precautionary safety measures continue.
WAM

Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that debris from a successful interception caused minor damage to the façade of a building in the city centre.

The incident, which did not result in any injuries, is being investigated as part of ongoing safety and security monitoring.

The Dubai Media Office urged residents to continue following official guidance and remain vigilant while authorities carry out precautionary measures. Emergency and safety teams responded promptly to ensure the area remained secure.

Minor incidents on Thursday

Dubai authorities responded to multiple minor incidents involving debris and drones, with no injuries reported. Civil Defence teams quickly managed and assessed each situation.

Key incidents:

Sheikh Zayed Road building: Debris from a successful air defence interception struck a building façade.

Al Bada’a incident: A minor drone crash was reported; situation assessed and contained.

Dubai Creek Harbour fire: A drone fell on a building, causing a minor fire quickly brought under control.

Stay in safe locations

  • Remain in a safe location until the threat is resolved.

  • Follow official channels for real-time warnings, updates, and instructions.

  • Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic.

  • Prioritise safety over filming: do not record or post content on social media.

  • Motorists: continue driving safely; only seek shelter upon arrival.

  • Seek secure locations indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

  • Use emergency hotlines responsibly; call 999 only for genuine emergencies.

  • Authorities emphasise that following instructions protects civilians and critical infrastructure.

