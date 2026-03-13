Dubai building hit by debris from interception, no injuries reported

Remain in a safe location until the threat is resolved.

Follow official channels for real-time warnings, updates, and instructions.

Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic.

Prioritise safety over filming: do not record or post content on social media.

Motorists: continue driving safely; only seek shelter upon arrival.

Seek secure locations indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

Use emergency hotlines responsibly; call 999 only for genuine emergencies.