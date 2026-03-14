Debris from missile interception hits Dubai building, no injuries reported

No injuries reported as debris from intercepted projectile strikes Dubai building
Dubai: Debris from a missile successfully intercepted by air defence systems struck the facade of a building in central Dubai on Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.
The Dubai Media Office said the incident was fully contained, with no fire or injuries reported.
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Officials highlighted that swift containment and safety measures prevented escalation, and residents in the area remained unharmed. Security operations continue, and the public is urged to follow official channels for verified updates.
The incident comes amid heightened vigilance by Dubai’s civil and security authorities, underscoring the effectiveness of air defence systems in protecting key infrastructure.
On 13 March, the UAE’s air defence systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Since the start of the attacks, UAE defences have engaged a total of 285 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,567 drones.
Dubai authorities reported several minor incidents involving debris and drones, with no injuries. Civil Defence teams responded quickly to assess and manage each situation.
Friday: Debris from a successful interception caused minor damage to a building façade in the city centre. The incident is under investigation as part of ongoing safety monitoring.
Thursday:
Sheikh Zayed Road building: Façade struck by debris from an air defence interception.
Al Bada’a: Minor drone crash; situation contained.
Dubai Creek Harbour: Drone fell on a building, causing a minor fire quickly brought under control.
The Dubai Media Office urged residents to follow official guidance and remain vigilant, while emergency and safety teams continue precautionary measures to ensure public safety.
NCEMA warning: Keep a safe distance from debris from aerial interceptions.
Do not approach, touch, or photograph any fallen objects; specialised teams handle incidents.
Report sightings immediately to authorities via 999.
Some debris may look harmless but can pose serious safety risks.
Evacuations may occur in buildings as part of safety measures amid ongoing threats.
Key evacuation steps:
Leave via nearest fire exit; avoid elevators.
Follow guidance of staff and emergency teams.
Keep doors closed but not locked.
Do not delay to collect personal items.
Remain at assembly points until cleared by authorities.
Report missing persons immediately to security or emergency personnel.
Follow official instructions to ensure safety and allow emergency teams to respond effectively.
Use verified channels for updates.
Businesses and organisations may temporarily adjust operations as a precaution.
Some companies are asking employees to work from home on certain days.
Employees are urged to follow official guidance and avoid spreading rumours.