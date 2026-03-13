What residents must do if building premises are evacuated and companies adjust operations
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have clarified that some building premises may be evacuated as part of safety procedures amid the ongoing Iranian aggression on the country.
“As part of safety procedures, evacuation may sometimes be carried out to ensure everyone’s safety and allow emergency teams to respond effectively,” according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
The department also outlined the steps to be taken in situations where evacuation procedures are implemented:
The following are the instructions listed.
· If an evacuation alarm sounds, leave the building using the nearest and safest fire exit route.
· Follow the guidance of building staff and emergency teams.
· Leave doors closed but do not lock them when exiting.
· Avoid elevators and use stairways when possible.
· Do not delay evacuation to collect personal belongings.
· Remain at the assembly area until advised otherwise by authorities or emergency personnel.
· If someone is missing, report it immediately to security, building management, or emergency personnel on-site.
“To ensure your safety and the safety of others, always follow the guidance of emergency response teams and building management during any incident. Following official instructions helps teams work quickly and ensures the well-being of the entire community. For verified updates, always rely on official channels,” the department posted on Dubai Info Hub channel launched to share news, important updates and quick tips about Dubai.
The department also informed residents that “some organisations may temporarily adjust their operations as a precautionary measure.”
“These steps are taken as a precaution and do not necessarily indicate any specific risk. Please remain calm, avoid spreading unverified news and follow official updates,” it added.
Businesses in Dubai are adapting to the new challenges in the current scenario and making necessary changes to their operations under the guidance of the authorities, with some companies urging employees to work from home on certain days. Employees are urged to follow the instructions and avoid spreading rumours.