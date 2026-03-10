Dubai issues safety guide and urges calm response to emergency alerts

Dubai reassures public city is safe, authorities publish precautionary guidance
Dubai: The Dubai Government Media Office has published a public safety guide, reaffirming that the emirate is safe and continues to operate at full capacity, while providing precautionary guidelines on how residents and visitors should respond if emergency alerts are issued.
The guidelines are designed to support a calm and safe response should individuals receive alerts issued by the Ministry of Interior on their mobile phones.
Under the guidance, anyone who receives an alert while outdoors is advised to remain calm and immediately move indoors, entering the nearest building. Those driving are urged to proceed safely to the closest indoor location, while avoiding open areas, windows and balconies. Authorities also advised people to stay away from exterior walls and glass panels.
Residents are encouraged to follow only official updates and rely on verified information issued by government authorities, while avoiding the sharing of unverified messages, voice recordings or videos circulating on social media.
The guide also provides instructions for those already inside buildings, including homes and offices. Individuals are advised to stay away from open areas, balconies and windows, and move further inside the building while waiting for an official “all clear” message.
Authorities recommend listening to announcements made through building public-address systems or security instructions and avoiding the use of elevators unless instructed otherwise. People are also advised to remain clear of glass barriers and large glass surfaces.
The Media Office stressed that individuals should remain in place until they receive a notification from the Ministry of Interior confirming that the situation has ended, after which normal activities can resume calmly.