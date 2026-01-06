Dubai renters urged to check Ejari procedures as new awareness drive rolls out

Campaign focuses on lease registration, renewals, rent increase rules, non-renewal steps
Dubai: Dubai Land Department has rolled out a new public awareness campaign aimed at helping residents better understand how the Ejari system works, as rental activity across the city remains high and tenant turnover continues.
The campaign, launched this week under the slogan “Step by Step,” focuses on explaining the most commonly used Ejari services in clear, simplified language. It is designed to address frequent questions from tenants, landlords and brokers about how to properly register and manage tenancy contracts.
According to DLD, the campaign covers practical areas that affect most renters in Dubai, including:
How to register and cancel Ejari contracts
How to download Ejari certificates
How rental increase percentages are calculated
Notification procedures
Non-renewal and lease termination processes
The department said the initiative forms part of its wider effort to regulate the landlord-tenant relationship, improve transparency, and reduce disputes by ensuring residents understand their legal obligations and rights.
Ejari registration is mandatory in Dubai and is required to activate many essential services, including utility connections and residency-related processes. DLD said misunderstandings around registration, renewal timelines and rental increases remain among the most common issues raised by residents.
The new campaign aims to reduce repeated inquiries by giving renters and property owners direct access to accurate, up-to-date guidance through official channels.
DLD is distributing the content across its website, social media platforms and digital awareness materials, including visual and audio formats. The department said the focus is on making information easier to find and easier to follow, particularly for residents navigating rental procedures for the first time.
Officials said the campaign also supports broader goals of improving customer experience and reinforcing stability in Dubai’s rental market by standardising knowledge of tenancy processes.
The department encouraged tenants, landlords and real estate brokers to rely on its official platforms for Ejari-related information and to use the digital services available through the system to complete procedures.
Dubai’s rental market has seen strong demand over the past two years, increasing the importance of clear guidance on contract registration, rental adjustments and tenant-landlord obligations. DLD said the campaign is intended to ensure all parties have a consistent understanding of how the system operates and what steps are required at each stage of a lease.
