Dubai renters urged to check Ejari procedures as new awareness drive rolls out

Dubai: Dubai Land Department has rolled out a new public awareness campaign aimed at helping residents better understand how the Ejari system works, as rental activity across the city remains high and tenant turnover continues.

Ejari registration is mandatory in Dubai and is required to activate many essential services, including utility connections and residency-related processes. DLD said misunderstandings around registration, renewal timelines and rental increases remain among the most common issues raised by residents.

The department said the initiative forms part of its wider effort to regulate the landlord-tenant relationship, improve transparency, and reduce disputes by ensuring residents understand their legal obligations and rights.

The campaign, launched this week under the slogan “Step by Step,” focuses on explaining the most commonly used Ejari services in clear, simplified language. It is designed to address frequent questions from tenants, landlords and brokers about how to properly register and manage tenancy contracts.

Dubai’s rental market has seen strong demand over the past two years, increasing the importance of clear guidance on contract registration, rental adjustments and tenant-landlord obligations. DLD said the campaign is intended to ensure all parties have a consistent understanding of how the system operates and what steps are required at each stage of a lease.

The department encouraged tenants, landlords and real estate brokers to rely on its official platforms for Ejari-related information and to use the digital services available through the system to complete procedures.

DLD is distributing the content across its website, social media platforms and digital awareness materials, including visual and audio formats. The department said the focus is on making information easier to find and easier to follow, particularly for residents navigating rental procedures for the first time.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

