Dubai renters urged to check Ejari procedures as new awareness drive rolls out

Campaign focuses on lease registration, renewals, rent increase rules, non-renewal steps

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Land Department (DLD)
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Dubai Land Department has rolled out a new public awareness campaign aimed at helping residents better understand how the Ejari system works, as rental activity across the city remains high and tenant turnover continues.

The campaign, launched this week under the slogan “Step by Step,” focuses on explaining the most commonly used Ejari services in clear, simplified language. It is designed to address frequent questions from tenants, landlords and brokers about how to properly register and manage tenancy contracts.

According to DLD, the campaign covers practical areas that affect most renters in Dubai, including:

  • How to register and cancel Ejari contracts

  • How to download Ejari certificates

  • How rental increase percentages are calculated

  • Notification procedures

  • Non-renewal and lease termination processes

The department said the initiative forms part of its wider effort to regulate the landlord-tenant relationship, improve transparency, and reduce disputes by ensuring residents understand their legal obligations and rights.

Ejari registration is mandatory in Dubai and is required to activate many essential services, including utility connections and residency-related processes. DLD said misunderstandings around registration, renewal timelines and rental increases remain among the most common issues raised by residents.

Reduce inquiries

The new campaign aims to reduce repeated inquiries by giving renters and property owners direct access to accurate, up-to-date guidance through official channels.

DLD is distributing the content across its website, social media platforms and digital awareness materials, including visual and audio formats. The department said the focus is on making information easier to find and easier to follow, particularly for residents navigating rental procedures for the first time.

Officials said the campaign also supports broader goals of improving customer experience and reinforcing stability in Dubai’s rental market by standardising knowledge of tenancy processes.

The department encouraged tenants, landlords and real estate brokers to rely on its official platforms for Ejari-related information and to use the digital services available through the system to complete procedures.

Dubai’s rental market has seen strong demand over the past two years, increasing the importance of clear guidance on contract registration, rental adjustments and tenant-landlord obligations. DLD said the campaign is intended to ensure all parties have a consistent understanding of how the system operates and what steps are required at each stage of a lease.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

