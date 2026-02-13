Beyond the sale price: Every Dubai homeowner must budget for this monthly fee
Dubai: Once you complete the purchase of a property in Dubai and ownership is officially transferred, there’s an additional cost to consider: service charges. These fees are essential for maintaining the property and its shared facilities.
Service charges are recurring fees that homeowners pay to cover the upkeep and management of their residential building or community. They typically cover:
Cleaning and maintenance
Security services
Landscaping
Waste disposal
Repairs and general upkeep
Management and administration
Utilities, including DEWA
Service charges in Dubai apply to all types of properties, residential or commercial, apartments or villas. The amount you pay depends on your property type and the services included in your service contract.
Dubai Land Department (DLD) provides a Service Charge Index that helps buyers and homeowners understand approved service charges for different communities.
Service charges in Dubai are calculated on a per square-foot basis, with prices ranging from Dh3 to Dh30 or more per square foot. Fees vary depending on the property and the services provided, which usually include security staff, cleaning, landscaping, and general maintenance.
Service charges in Dubai are not uniform. The amount you pay depends on several factors:
Type of property: Villas typically have higher service charges than apartments due to larger areas and gardens.
Range of services: Communities with more amenities—such as gyms, pools, parks, or private security—tend to have higher fees.
Property management standards: Established developers or premium communities often maintain higher standards, reflected in higher service charges.
The Dubai Land Department (DLD) offers homeowners access to the Service Charge Index through their website or the Dubai REST app. Payments can be made via the Mollak service, which deposits fees directly into DLD-approved bank accounts.
Checking Service Charges on the DLD Website
Visit the DLD Service Charge Index - dubailand.gov.ae/en/eservices/service-charge-index-overview/service-charge-index#/
Click on Access this service
Enter the required details:
Certificate number or title deed number
Year of certificate issuance
Property type
Year for which you want the service charge information
Verify yourself as a user and complete the captcha
Click Calculate
You can also use the locator map to find service charges. The system will provide details about the property management company and a breakdown of fees.