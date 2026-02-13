GOLD/FOREX
LIVING IN UAE
Housing

What are service charges in Dubai? Everything new property buyers need to know

Beyond the sale price: Every Dubai homeowner must budget for this monthly fee

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Find out how fees are calculated per square foot and what affects the cost.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Once you complete the purchase of a property in Dubai and ownership is officially transferred, there’s an additional cost to consider: service charges. These fees are essential for maintaining the property and its shared facilities.

What are service charges?

Service charges are recurring fees that homeowners pay to cover the upkeep and management of their residential building or community. They typically cover:

  • Cleaning and maintenance

  • Security services

  • Landscaping

  • Waste disposal

  • Repairs and general upkeep

  • Management and administration

  • Utilities, including DEWA

Service charges in Dubai apply to all types of properties, residential or commercial, apartments or villas. The amount you pay depends on your property type and the services included in your service contract.

How much do service charges cost?

Dubai Land Department (DLD) provides a Service Charge Index that helps buyers and homeowners understand approved service charges for different communities.

Service charges in Dubai are calculated on a per square-foot basis, with prices ranging from Dh3 to Dh30 or more per square foot. Fees vary depending on the property and the services provided, which usually include security staff, cleaning, landscaping, and general maintenance.

Why service charges vary

Service charges in Dubai are not uniform. The amount you pay depends on several factors:

  • Type of property: Villas typically have higher service charges than apartments due to larger areas and gardens.

  • Range of services: Communities with more amenities—such as gyms, pools, parks, or private security—tend to have higher fees.

  • Property management standards: Established developers or premium communities often maintain higher standards, reflected in higher service charges.

How to find the service charge for a property

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) offers homeowners access to the Service Charge Index through their website or the Dubai REST app. Payments can be made via the Mollak service, which deposits fees directly into DLD-approved bank accounts.

Checking Service Charges on the DLD Website

  1. Visit the DLD Service Charge Index - dubailand.gov.ae/en/eservices/service-charge-index-overview/service-charge-index#/

  2. Click on Access this service

  3. Enter the required details:

    • Certificate number or title deed number

    • Year of certificate issuance

    • Property type

    • Year for which you want the service charge information

  4. Verify yourself as a user and complete the captcha

  5. Click Calculate

You can also use the locator map to find service charges. The system will provide details about the property management company and a breakdown of fees.

