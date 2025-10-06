Here’s a full breakdown of the extra expenses tenants often overlook
Dubai: Moving into a new apartment or villa in Dubai can be exciting, but it also comes with several extra costs beyond your monthly rent. From Ejari registration to utility deposits and moving company fees, here is a complete guide to all the additional expenses you should budget for before settling into your new home.
Before you move in, your tenancy contract must be registered through Ejari, the official lease registration system managed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD)
Registering your contract on Ejari makes your tenancy legally binding and allows you to access essential services such as:
Setting up water and electricity connections through Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
Applying for residence visas for dependents
Sponsoring domestic staff
Activating telecom services such as internet, TV, and landline
Cost: Around Dh220–250 (one-time fee)
Where to register: Through Dubai REST app, Real Estate Services Trustees Centres, or Dubai Land Department website.
Your landlord will require a refundable security deposit before you move in. This amount covers potential damages or unpaid bills and is returned when you vacate the property, provided the home is left in good condition.
Unfurnished units: 5% of the annual rent
Furnished units: 10% of the annual rent
The exact amount can vary depending on your agreement with the landlord.
Once you have registered your Ejari, you can apply for your DEWA connection using the Move In service available on DEWA’s website or app. You will need to pay both an activation fee and a refundable security deposit.
Costs:
Apartments: Dh2,000 (deposit)
Villas: Dh4,000 (deposit)
Activation fee: Around AED 130
You will need your Ejari number, Emirates ID, and tenancy contract to complete the setup.
Dubai Municipality charges a housing fee equivalent to 5 per cent of your annual rent, which appears on your monthly DEWA bill. This fee applies to both tenants and homeowners and is spread over 12 months, so you’ll pay a small portion each billing cycle.
Example: If your rent is Dh100,000 per year, you will pay Dh5,000 annually about Dh416 per month, as a housing fee.
Air conditioning costs in Dubai can vary depending on whether your building offers chiller-free cooling or district cooling:
Chiller-free: The landlord or building management covers air conditioning costs, so you won’t see cooling charges on your DEWA bill.
District cooling: Used in many high-rise towers, district cooling works through a central plant that provides chilled water for air conditioning. You will pay a separate bill and refundable deposit to the cooling provider (such as Empower, Emicool, or Tabreed).
Tip: Always check your lease or property listing to see if the apartment is chiller-free or not, as this can make a significant difference in monthly expenses.
If you’ve used a property agent, you will need to pay a broker commission once the rental deal is finalised. While there’s no fixed rate, the common standard in Dubai is:
Commission: About 5 per cent of the annual rent, or a minimum of Dh5,000, depending on the property value.
This is usually paid when signing the tenancy contract and is non-refundable.
Professional movers make relocation smoother, but their services come at a cost. Prices depend on the size of your home, the number of items, distance, and additional services like packing, dismantling, and unpacking.
Typical costs:
1-bedroom apartment: Dh1,000–1,500
2-bedroom apartment or villa: Dh2,000–3,000+
Booking in advance and comparing quotes from different moving companies can help you save money.
8. Cleaning, refurbishment, or handyman services
Before moving in, you may need to deep-clean the home or fix minor issues such as paint touch-ups or repairs. Landlords usually expect tenants to return the property in the same condition at the end of the lease, so professional cleaning can also help secure your deposit.
Estimated costs:
Cleaning: Dh200–600 for a one-bedroom apartment
Painting or repairs: Varies depending on size and work required
10. Internet, TV, and telecom setup
To stay connected, you wil need to arrange for telecom services from either du or e& (formerly Etisalat).
If your new area uses the same provider, you can request a transfer of your existing services, including router and set-top box.
If your new area is served by a different provider, you wil need to cancel your old account and open a new one.
Request the transfer a few days before moving, activation usually takes 12 to 24 hours once installed.
If your home uses gas for cooking or water heating, you’ll need to set up a gas connection through a private supplier.
Apartments: May have a central gas system managed by the building, requiring a deposit and account setup.
Villas or older buildings: Typically use gas cylinders ordered from licensed suppliers.
Cost - Dh600–800 for a new setup or transfer, depending on the provider and type of connection.
Before signing your lease, ask your landlord or agent for a full breakdown of move-in costs, including deposits, utilities, and potential fees for services like cooling or access cards. These extra expenses can add 10–15 per cent on top of your first rent cheque, so planning ahead helps avoid surprises.
Note: This article is for informational purposes only and includes estimated costs of moving into a new home. Always check with your property management or a licensed real estate agent for the most accurate and updated details on any additional costs when moving homes.
