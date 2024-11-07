Dividend update

In October, Empower distributed Dh425 million to its shareholders as H1-2024 dividend. "This commitment ensures that Empower continues to distribute dividends to its shareholders biannually, with a total of AED 850 million disbursed during its first two fiscal years following its listing," said a statement.

This was as part of what it had committed to at the time of the IPO. Going forward, the 'company plans to maintain sustainable dividend distributions in alignment with the growth of its business'.

"Empower has become a benchmark for businesses that align their actions with expectations of its stakeholders in a consistent manner," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO.