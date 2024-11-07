Dubai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received a death threat, as confirmed by the Mumbai Police to the local media.

According to reports, the threat came via a phone call on the evening of November 5, around 8 PM. The caller, who identified himself as ‘Hindustani,’ claimed he was standing outside the actor’s residence, Mannat, in Mumbai when he made the call.

In his conversation with the police, the caller stated, “I am calling from Mannat Bandstand. If Shah Rukh does not give me 50 lakhs, I will kill him.” When the police asked about his motive and identity, the caller responded, “It doesn’t matter. You can write my name as Hindustani if you want.”

Several reports also claim the Mumbai Police team has been dispatched to Raipur for further investigation. A case has been filed at Bandra Police Station against an unknown individual for allegedly threatening the actor.

The case includes offences under sections 308(4) and 351(3)(4) BNS. No arrests have been made so far.

Khan has not yet commented on the threat.