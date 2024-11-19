190807 hackers
This year, police authorities in the UAE have alerted residents to a range of prevalent scams, including fraudsters impersonating official authorities and fake job listings circulating on social media.

11 common scams exposed by UAE authorities

The digital age has made life easier but has also opened the door to sophisticated scams from across the world, which are on the rise. Last year, US consumers lost $12.5 billion (Dh45.9 billion) due to cybercrime, which represents a 22 per cent increase over the previous year, according to a report by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). And the trend is the same in most other countries.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu
AR Rahman and Saira Banu Image Credit: X

AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu announces separation

Oscar winning Indian music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are reportedly separating after 29 years of being married. Banu's lawyer has put out a statement about their disbanding, claiming it was a difficult step to take.

uae weather
Clear to partly cloudy conditions are to be expected today, with a chance of light rainfall eastward of the country.

UAE: Pleasant weather, chance of rain in some areas

The UAE will see pleasant weather conditions today. According to the Met Office, while most parts of the country will have clear to partly cloudy skies, some areas may receive rainfall.

Lima
Fábio Lima was the star of the show.

UAE run riot against Qatar in World Cup qualifier

“Lima! Lima! Lima!” echoed around the near-capacity crowd at Al Nahyan Stadium as the UAE’s No. 10 ignited the evening with an early goal against Qatar in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The chant became the soundtrack of a first half dominated by the playmaker, who dazzled with a hat trick in the opening 45 minutes that set the tone for a 5-0 demolition of their Gulf rivals.

