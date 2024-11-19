Oscar winning Indian music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are reportedly separating after 29 years of being married. Banu's lawyer has put out statements about their disbanding, claiming it was a difficult step to take.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other,the couple has found that tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them ... Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life," said Banu's lawyer in a statement.