Dubai: The annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai was a glittering, star-studded affair held over two days, December 19 and 20. Celebrities, from Bollywood royalty to business magnates, gathered to support their children participating in the celebrations.

Star-studded lineup on Day 1

The first day saw the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.

Videos captured Shah Rukh Khan dancing with the schoolchildren, adding a fun touch to the event.

Other notable attendees included Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Karan Johar, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan spotted together

In videos shared by paparazzi, Abhishek was spotted stepping out of a sprinter van, followed by Brindya and Aishwarya. Aishwarya held her mother’s arm as they entered the school. Abhishek wore a stylish green co-ord set, while Aishwarya looked graceful in a black outfit.

Celebs turn heads on Day 2

The second day saw celebrities like Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya, Ishaan Khatter, and Mukesh Ambani with son-in-law Anand Piramal and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant grace the event.

Vidya wowed in a floral kurta, Harbhajan's family posed for photographers, and Ishaan rocked a casual white shirt and jeans.

Parental pride shines

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the event showcased the strong bond between parents and their children. Social media was flooded with glimpses of celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan recording their children's performances with pride.