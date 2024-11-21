Statement from Adani Group

The Adani Group statement has just been issued - "The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied.

"As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, "the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumred innocent unless and until proven guilty". All possible legal recourses will be sought."

A renewable energy entity, Adani Green's other major shareholder is TotalEnergies.

There are 11 Adani entities listed on the leading Indian exchanges, with a combined market cap of nearly Rs14.25 trillion. Today's crash wiped out Rs2.25 trillion as of now.

Did Adani statement cool down market?

After the Group announced its response to the US court verdict, stocks like Adani Power, ACC and Ambuja Cement are off their day's lows - but 'key stocks continue to remain painfully down anywhere from 9% to 20%'.

The New York court’s jurisdictional reach over an Indian company comes from Adani entities having tapped debt funds from the US.

How foreign institutional funds with exposures to Adani Group companies will be decisive in the coming days. Investors are hopeful that a further headlong divestment can still be averted, if the group responds forcefully to the bribery charges.

Adani withdraws debt fund plans

“The Group has withdrawn their proposed 20-year debt fund raise of $600 million after this action by the US courts,” said an analyst in Dubai. “While the markets have reacted negatively to the news, it is widely expected the Adani Group to refute the US charges and file an appropriate appeal."

Hindenburg report - $150b wipeout

This is the second time in as many years that the Group and its listed businesses have come under intense pressure. There was the Hindenburg report alleging that Adani entities had used tax havens and had high debt levels. This led to a $150 billion wipe out in Adani group’s market cap of its listed companies. It had over the recent past been making a recovery from those levels when the latest turn of events happened.

FIIs cut India exposure

Milan Vaishnav is an India-based technical analyst and he reckons if this Adani crisis drags on, this would have a bearing on the wider stock market universe in the country.

“Indian equities had been largely on a downtrend given the sustained FII (foreign institutional investor) selling after Trump’s election,” said Vaishnav. “The key indices , Nifty and Sensex have been down just over 4% since the November 5 election date.