Dubai: Bahrain’s ministry of housing and urban planning has revealed plans to develop up to 3,000 residential units and apartments, along with infrastructure, across a 1.6 million square metre area in Madinat Khalifa. The project will be carried out in collaboration with private real estate developers, as reported by Bahrain News Agency.

The ministry highlighted that Madinat Khalifa is one of the key projects under the Government Land Development Rights Programme.

The announcement was made on the final day of the Gateway Gulf Forum on November 4 in Manama.

According to the ministry, Madinat Khalifa presents significant potential for real estate development companies to build residential units and apartments while also providing essential infrastructure services.

The development is part of the Government Land Rights Programme, which fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The ministry noted that the Madinat Khalifa project follows a thorough technical and financial evaluation, setting the stage for the upcoming tendering process and the listing of the project on the Government Land Investment Platform.