"The administrative sanctions imposed are the result of the findings of a special examination conducted by the CBUAE," said a statement. "The examination revealed that the exchange house had failed in its AML/CFT obligations."

The UAE banking regulator has been operating on a zero tolerance approach on licensed entities conforming to anti-money laundering and allied rules. Multiple businesses had been penalised in the recent past, but the latest one represents one of the heavier penalties that have been imposed.