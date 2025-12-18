CBUAE, Dubai Public Prosecution launch digital system to settle blood money claims

The initiative supports the UAE’s “Zero Bureaucracy” programme by automating processes and limiting paperwork. Officials said it will improve service quality, enhance customer experience, and strengthen consumer protection, while also raising operational efficiency across the insurance sector and law enforcement bodies.

The system enables direct digital integration between Dubai Public Prosecution and licensed insurance companies through the CBUAE’s digital platform. The aim is to speed up claim settlements, reduce manual procedures, and improve coordination between financial and judicial entities.

Alfalasi said the project demonstrates effective cooperation between financial and judicial authorities. He noted that the system provides a digital framework to accelerate procedures and improve how blood money claims are handled within the UAE’s legal and financial systems.

Aljabri said the new system reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to digital transformation in financial services. She added that it supports efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, strengthens oversight of licensed insurance companies, protects consumers, and improves efficiency across the financial and judicial sectors.

The signing ceremony was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, and Essam Issa Alhumaidan, Attorney General of Dubai. The MoU was signed by Fatma Abdullah Aljabri, Assistant Governor for Financial Crime, Market Conduct and Consumer Protection at the CBUAE, and Salah Boufrousha Alfalasi, Senior Advocate General and Head of Traffic Prosecution in Dubai. Senior officials from both sides were also present.

As part of the launch, the CBUAE and DPP signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise cooperation and improve service efficiency in handling these claims.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.