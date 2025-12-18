GOLD/FOREX
CBUAE, Dubai Public Prosecution launch digital system to settle blood money claims

New platform links prosecutors and insurers to speed up cases and cut paperwork

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) have launched a new electronic system designed to streamline the settlement of blood money claims.

The system enables direct digital integration between Dubai Public Prosecution and licensed insurance companies through the CBUAE’s digital platform. The aim is to speed up claim settlements, reduce manual procedures, and improve coordination between financial and judicial entities.

The initiative supports the UAE’s “Zero Bureaucracy” programme by automating processes and limiting paperwork. Officials said it will improve service quality, enhance customer experience, and strengthen consumer protection, while also raising operational efficiency across the insurance sector and law enforcement bodies.

The system allows blood money claims to be processed and settled electronically, ensuring smoother coordination between the CBUAE, insurance companies, and Dubai Public Prosecution.

Improve service efficiency

As part of the launch, the CBUAE and DPP signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise cooperation and improve service efficiency in handling these claims.

The signing ceremony was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, and Essam Issa Alhumaidan, Attorney General of Dubai. The MoU was signed by Fatma Abdullah Aljabri, Assistant Governor for Financial Crime, Market Conduct and Consumer Protection at the CBUAE, and Salah Boufrousha Alfalasi, Senior Advocate General and Head of Traffic Prosecution in Dubai. Senior officials from both sides were also present.

Aljabri said the new system reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to digital transformation in financial services. She added that it supports efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, strengthens oversight of licensed insurance companies, protects consumers, and improves efficiency across the financial and judicial sectors.

Alfalasi said the project demonstrates effective cooperation between financial and judicial authorities. He noted that the system provides a digital framework to accelerate procedures and improve how blood money claims are handled within the UAE’s legal and financial systems.

