UAE Central Bank clarifies Nafis support not guaranteed income for loan eligibility

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said Nafis incentives were designed as government support to encourage citizens to work in the private sector, but they do not fully meet the requirement of consistency and continuity set out in article No.2 of the personal loans regulation. He noted that banks may consider Nafis as part of a broader credit assessment, depending on their internal risk policies, provided this does not conflict with the Central Bank’s supervisory requirements on defining regular income, calculating debt-burden ratios and ensuring responsible lending.

She noted that bank financing for citizens enrolled in Nafis remains limited compared with government employees, due to strict adherence to the 50 per cent debt-burden ratio and the requirement for a stable, long-term income from an approved employer. In the case of Nafis beneficiaries, income is split into two components, a private-sector salary and temporary financial support, the latter of which is often excluded by lenders.

