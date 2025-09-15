NAFIS marks 4 years: 134,000 UAE nationals join private sector since launch

Over 152,000 UAE nationals now in private sector, 134,000 joined since NAFIS launch
The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council celebrated the fourth anniversary of the launch of NAFIS, the pioneering national program that was introduced in September 2021 under the “Projects of the 50” initiative. Designed as a cornerstone to strengthen the competitiveness of Emirati talent, NAFIS has enabled citizens to play a more active role in the private sector and prepared them to meet the requirements of the future economy, thereby contributing to the advancement of the national economic system.
Over the past four years, NAFIS has achieved its objectives by expanding the presence of national talent in the labor market across various private sector domains and raising Emiratization rates in vital industries. Today, the number of UAE nationals working in the private sector has exceeded 152,000, including more than 134,000 citizens who joined since the program’s inception, employed across 29,000 establishments.
NAFIS continues to provide an integrated package of financial, training, and development programs to ensure sustainable employment, build a highly qualified workforce, and make the private sector more attractive to Emirati talent.
Financial Support: Initiatives include the Salary Support Program, which offers additional allowances for Emiratis working in the private sector based on educational qualifications and salary level; the Child Allowance Program; the Temporary Support Program; and the Pension Contribution Program (Ishtiraak), under which NAFIS covers part of pension fund contributions, easing the financial burden on both employees and employers.
Training and Development: NAFIS has launched pioneering initiatives in partnership with government and private entities as well as academic institutions. Among them is the Kafa’at Program, which has benefited more than 3,000 citizens, and the Healthcare Talent Development Program, conducted with 11 academic institutions, through which more than 3,000 Emiratis participated, including 350 graduates in medical and healthcare fields.
The Career Counseling Program has also delivered more than 55,000 one-to-one guidance sessions and held 175 workshops that benefited over 600 companies.
Additionally, the Khibrat Program, implemented in cooperation with private sector firms, provides professional apprenticeships for fresh graduates, while the On-the-Job Training Program focuses on enhancing the skills of current employees.
Notable initiatives include the NAFIS Leadership Program, launched in collaboration with the UAE Government Leadership Program, aimed at developing national leaders capable of driving growth in the private sector and contributing to sustainable economic development.
The NAFIS International Program offers citizens overseas training opportunities with global companies and international organisations for periods of three to six months, enhancing their professional and leadership skills while building international networks.
Similarly, the Musan’een Program, launched in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, prepares Emiratis for specialised roles in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.
The NAFIS digital platform serves as a comprehensive national gateway, connecting Emirati jobseekers with private sector employers. It enables citizens to find suitable jobs, access training and upskilling programs, and explore career development opportunities. For employers, the platform offers a direct channel to advertise vacancies and reach qualified Emirati talent. To date, more than 80,000 jobs have been posted on the platform.
The platform also provides detailed information on NAFIS programs, eligibility criteria, FAQs, and contact channels.
To reinforce its objectives, NAFIS has launched a public awareness campaign to shift perceptions around private sector employment. This includes the establishment of the NAFIS Youth Council, comprising outstanding young professionals from diverse fields in the private sector, working to raise awareness, build skills, and encourage greater youth engagement.
The campaign has also featured more than 600 published success stories under the “NAFIS Your Way” initiative, the signing of over 65 MoUs for Emirati recruitment and training, 400 awareness workshops, and community outreach activities with local councils.
The NAFIS Award, launched in 2022, has become a national platform to honor outstanding individuals and organizations that have excelled in supporting Emiratization and enhancing the role of Emirati talent in the private sector.
The first cycle (2022–2023) recognized 24 entities and 9 individuals.
The second cycle (2023–2024) honored 21 entities and 30 individuals.
The award highlights best practices, success stories, and contributions that go above and beyond expectations in talent development. The third cycle is set to honor a new group of outstanding achievers, reinforcing the award’s role as a platform for motivation and inspiration and supporting the goal of building a competitive, sustainable national workforce.
NAFIS stands out not only in numbers but also in the profound impact it has had on reshaping perceptions, fostering genuine partnerships between the public and private sectors, and strengthening the presence of national talent in the labor market.
Ghanem Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, affirmed: “Since its inception, NAFIS has been a unique model in realizing the national vision of investing in human capital. Guided by our leadership’s vision of placing people at the center of progress, we have achieved tangible results over the past four years by focusing on developing citizens’ capabilities for the future of our nation. NAFIS is not merely an employment initiative, but a comprehensive national system aimed at creating a sustainable private sector work environment built on competitiveness, knowledge, and innovation, and on forging true partnerships with both government and private stakeholders. These efforts have led to unprecedented growth in the number of Emiratis in vital sectors, solidifying their role as a driving force of the national economy.”
He added: “What we have achieved in four years is only the beginning. We remain committed to continuing this journey, inspired by the vision of our leadership, toward a future where Emirati talent plays a central role in building a sustainable and prosperous economy.”
With four years of milestones behind it, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council continues to expand its initiatives, develop innovative programs, and forge new strategic partnerships—ensuring sustainable, high-quality employment in the private sector and consolidating NAFIS’s role as a pioneering national program that empowers citizens and strengthens their contribution to the UAE’s sustainable development journey.
