NAFIS marks 4 years: 134,000 UAE nationals join private sector since launch

Ghanem Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, affirmed: “Since its inception, NAFIS has been a unique model in realizing the national vision of investing in human capital. Guided by our leadership’s vision of placing people at the center of progress, we have achieved tangible results over the past four years by focusing on developing citizens’ capabilities for the future of our nation. NAFIS is not merely an employment initiative, but a comprehensive national system aimed at creating a sustainable private sector work environment built on competitiveness, knowledge, and innovation, and on forging true partnerships with both government and private stakeholders. These efforts have led to unprecedented growth in the number of Emiratis in vital sectors, solidifying their role as a driving force of the national economy.”