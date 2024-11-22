Delhi: Flight delayed in India? You are now entitled to free water, snacks, or a free meal depending on the hours you've faced flight delays. India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), on Friday, announced a new set of rules for airlines that are designed to prioritise passenger convenience during unforseen disruptions.

As per an advisory issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines are to provide drinking water for delays of flight up to 2 hours and tea or coffee with snacks/refreshments for delays between two to four hours. Meals must be provided for delays exceeding four hours, MoCA said on X.com (previously known as Twitter).

"In pursuance to Para 3.8.1(a) of CAR Section 3, Series M Part IV issued by DGCA, airlines have been advised to provide facilities to passengers during flight delays," MoCA said in a statement. "These measures are designed to prioritize passenger convenience during unforeseen disruptions," the Ministry has said.

Relief for passengers in Delhi

Moreover, airlines will soon be able to deplane passengers if a flight is delayed by over two hours due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi and reboard them without the time-consuming process of fresh security checks, the Economic Times has reported.

This will be facilitated by Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is planning to construct a separate, temporary enclosure for passengers stranded due to take-off delays. The proposed changes to the security-checking rules aim to optimise flight slots and reduce passenger inconvenience, the report has said.