Dubai: Private jet or take an air taxi? Or make use of both?

Imagine a future where a traveler arrives in Dubai on a private jet and has to make it to a meeting in Abu Dhabi in less than an hour. The passenger could quickly hop on an air taxi and make their way to the meeting instead of driving over.

All this could be possible in a few years.

According to Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Executive Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), air taxi services and business jets will complement each other.

“From a business aviation perspective, air taxis are seen as complementary to private jets,” said Alnaqbi. “The goal is to enhance passenger convenience—imagine travelers arriving in Dubai on long-haul flights and being able to take an air taxi directly from the airport to their hotel, seamlessly and without delay.

“That’s the future we’re striving for in the business and private aviation sectors.”

The first point of the four ‘vertiports’ of the Dubai flying taxi is expected to go into operation in the first quarter of 2026, according to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) officials.

“The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is working closely to ensure safe operations and develop regulations to meet the anticipated demand and growth,” said Alnaqbi.

“However, as with any new project, there will be challenges. The potential is immense, but we need to proceed carefully and observe how things evolve.”

The 10th edition of the bi-annual MEBAA conference, set to take place from December 10-12, will feature an Advanced Air Mobility Pavilion and see participation from Toyota-backed Joby Aviation and German eVTOLs Lilium, said Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets

Are business jets still a popular choice?

According to Alnaqbi, the business aviation sector continues to experience significant growth, fueled by rising demand for flexible travel solutions.

“In our region, the influx of high-net-worth-individuals, its strategic location, investments in infrastructure and rising number of business jet movements and deliveries is helping the Middle East maintain its position as one of the fastest-growing markets globally,” he said.

The UAE now represents almost 40-45% of the business jet market in the Middle East and North Africa.

Alnaqbi said, “We’ve been driving growth in the region and have seen year-on-year increases of up to 6–7%. Not only have we returned to pre-2019 levels, but we’ve actually surpassed them by almost 30%.