Dubai: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program for Emirates and flydubai, has launched special bonus miles offers ahead of the holiday season.

Starting November 22 and running until December 5, members can earn 30% bonus miles on all purchases with no minimum spend. Offers extend across Skywards Miles Mall, Skywards Everyday, The Bicester Collection, and Emirates Skywards Hotels, allowing travellers to earn extra miles on shopping, dining, and hotel stays.

Members can also earn: 2,000 bonus miles on their first online purchase with a Visa card (minimum spend of AED 185, valid until March 31, 2025) and 5,000 bonus miles on their first hotel booking with Emirates Skywards Hotels, paid with a Visa card (valid for stays until March 31, 2025).

They can also earn up to 4x miles on their first Skywards Everyday transaction made with a Visa card, and shoppers can rack up miles while shopping at top brands like Farfetch, AliExpress, Apple, Mothercare, and Bath & Body Works. Miles can also be spent on gift cards starting from just 2,000 miles.

At Gate Avenue, DIFC, members can earn 1 Mile for every Dh3 spent at over 70 outlets. For every Dh50 spent, visitors can enter a draw to win up to 100,000 miles (valid until December 5). Travellers heading to Europe or the UK can earn miles while shopping at The Bicester Collection, with nine popular villages offering a variety of fashion and lifestyle brands.

For hotel stays, members can earn 25% bonus miles per night when paying with an Emirates Skywards credit card. Skywards Everyday, the program’s app, allows members to earn miles at over 300 partners. Users can link up to five Visa or Mastercard debit/credit cards to automatically earn miles with every purchase.