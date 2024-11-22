Driving in the UAE this weekend? Be aware of significant road closures that could disrupt key routes. As part of the Dubai Run and charity runs, motorists are urged to plan their journeys to avoid traffic congestion and delays.

Several roads across the UAE will be temporarily closed on race day to accommodate runners and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, a temporary traffic diversion will be in place on Sharjah's Dibba Al Hisn Corniche Road for Eid Al Etihad Day celebrations, as announced by the emirate's police on Friday. Authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah have announced temporary closures of these routes, which are likely to lead to delays and affect traffic flow.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience during the extended weekend, here’s a roundup of the latest traffic updates, road closures, alternative routes, and more to help you navigate your weekend travel.

Dubai road closures

The RTA has announced several traffic changes to accommodate the Dubai Run on Sunday, November 24. Sheikh Zayed Road, from Trade Centre Roundabout to Al Qusais, will be closed from 3:30 am to 10:30 am. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes. Additionally, Dubai Metro services will be extended to midnight to ensure convenient transportation for participants.

Expect closures on Sheikh Zayed Road and other key routes from 3.30am to 10.30am.

Roads to be closed on Sunday:

Sheikh Zayed Road (between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge)

Al Sukook Street (between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street)

Lower Financial Centre Road (between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road)

One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Alternative routes for motorists:

Zaabeel Palace Street

Al Khail Road

Al Mustaqbal Road

Financial Centre Road (upper level)

Al Wasl Road

Infinity Bridge or Al Shindagha Tunnel via Tariq Bin Ziyad Road, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, and Al Khaleej Street Al Maktoum Bridge alternatives

Dubai's Al Maktoum Bridge will be closed during certain hours until January 16, 2025, for maintenance. As a result, several bus routes will be temporarily diverted to ensure smooth traffic flow while the work is underway. The RTA has also advised motorists to plan and use alternative routes during these times. For more details on these alternative routes, check out this guide.

From Deira to Bur Dubai:

Infinity Bridge via Baniyas Road, Al Khaleej Street, and Corniche Street

Al Shindagha Tunnel via Baniyas Road and Al Khaleej Street

Al Garhoud Bridge via Baniyas Road and Sheikh Rashid Road

Business Bay Crossing Bridge via Baniyas Road, Sheikh Rashid Road, and Rebat Street

From Bur Dubai to Deira:

Infinity Bridge or Al Shindagha Tunnel via Tariq Bin Ziyad Road, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, and Al Khaleej Street

Al Garhoud Bridge via Oud Metha Road and Sheikh Rashid Road

Business Bay Crossing Bridge via Oud Metha and Al Khail Road Dubai

For more details on these alternative routes, check out this guide.

Please be aware of road closures on Saturday due to the 23rd Zayed Charity Run. Image Credit: WAM

Zayed Charity Run: Road Closures in Abu Dhabi

The 23rd edition of the Zayed Charity Run will begin at 7:00 am on Saturday from Erth Abu Dhabi, with over 10,000 participants from around the world. The event includes multiple race categories starting with the 10km race for people of determination, followed by the 10km professional race, 5km professional race, and various open registration categories. The 1km race will start at 8:00am, with the winners' ceremony at 9:00 am.

In preparation for the run, roads will be closed from 6:00am, with parking and shuttle services available at Wahat Al Karama (4:00 am to 5:30 am) and Zayed Sports City (4:00 am to 6:30 am).

Other partial road closures in Abu Dhabi:

The Abu Dhabi Mobility Department has announced partial lane closures on key Abu Dhabi roads this weekend, urging drivers to proceed with caution due to the detours. The transport authority detailed these closures on its social media platforms, accompanied by images indicating the affected lanes. Lanes marked in red will be closed, while those in green will remain open. Motorists are advised to plan their routes carefully and follow traffic regulations during this time.

Road closures and traffic diversions on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from 1:00 am Friday, November 22, 2024, to Monday, November 25, 2024.

A partial road closure is scheduled on Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Street in Al Tiwayya, Al Ain from Friday, November 22, 2024, to Friday, June 20, 2025.

Dibba Al Hisn Corniche Road closed from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

Eid Al Etihad Day celebrations in Sharjah

Sharjah's Dibba Al Hisn Corniche Road will be temporarily closed in both directions on Saturday for UAE National Day celebrations, the emirate's police announced on Friday.

The road, from the Diwan Al Amiri Square to Heritage Village Square, will be closed from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The police urged motorists to take alternative routes during this time.

Road Closures for the NBF Fujairah Run

Fujairah residents are advised that several roads in the city will be temporarily closed on Saturday, November 23 from 6:30 am to 8:30 am to accommodate the Fujairah Bank Run.

Roads to be closed:

Al Ramilah Palace Roundabout

Madhab Park Street

Fujairah Hospital Roundabout

KM Roundabout

Buildings 16 Roundabout

Al Salam Street (opposite Sheikh Zayed Mosque)

Mohammed bin Mattar Street (both directions)

Fujairah Mall traffic lights leading to Mohammed bin Mattar Street

This year’s event will feature the following categories: 11 km trail run, 10 km road run, 5 km road run, 3 km fun run, The “Determined Ones” run

The start and finish of the run will be at Fujairah Festival Square, opposite Fujairah Hospital near Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Be there at least 30 minutes before the start of the run. The event includes exciting cash prizes, goodies, and various fun activities for the entire family – it’s the perfect day out!

Please note: The following times are subject to change. Check the final schedule closer to the event.

Authorities in UAE have announced temporary weekend closures of the routes. Drivers are advised to plan their journeys, use alternative routes

Tips for smooth ravel:

Check Traffic Updates: Stay informed about the latest traffic conditions and road closures.

Plan your route: Use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Allow extra time: Be prepared for potential delays.

Use public transport: Consider using public transportation to reduce traffic congestion.