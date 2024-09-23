Dubai: One of the oldest bridges in Dubai – the Al Maktoum bridge – will be closed for maintenance work for the next few months. If you regularly take the route to get around Dubai, here are the details of the closure and alternative routes you can take.
Why is the bridge being closed?
The bridge that connects the districts of Deira and Bur Dubai is one of the busiest in the emirate. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has previously announced that it regularly undertakes maintenance work, from daily preventive and routine maintenance, to a yearly major overhaul, to ensure its sustainability and efficiency. Last year, too, the bridge was closed for a few weeks, for four hours each night for the same reason.
What are the closure timings?
The first thing to note is that it is not a complete closure of the bridge. The bridge will only be closed temporarily until January 16, 2025, on the following schedule:
Monday to Saturday – 11pm to 5am
Sundays - closed for 24 hours
Which other routes can I take?
Here are the alternative routes you can consider, to get around Dubai:
• Al Garhoud Bridge – this is a bridge you can take whether you are on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Baniyas Road (D85), Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) or Oud Metha Road (D79).
• Business Bay Bridge – While you would most likely use this bridge when driving down Al Khail Road (D68), it is also connected with Baniyas Road (D85), Sheikh Rashid Road (D75), Rebat Street (D83) and Oud Metha Road (D79).
• Al Shindagha Tunnel – This route is more suitable if you wish to get to the central markets and neighbourhoods of Deira and Bur Dubai. The tunnel connects people taking the Al Khaleej Street (D92) or Baniyas Road (D85).
• Infinity Bridge – This is another route that you can choose if you are in the central areas of the two neighbourhoods. Located near the Al Sindagha Tunnel, you can take the newly constructed bridge if you are on the Infinity Bridge Road (D85), Al Khaleej Street (D92) and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road (D79).