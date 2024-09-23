Which other routes can I take?

• Al Garhoud Bridge – this is a bridge you can take whether you are on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Baniyas Road (D85), Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) or Oud Metha Road (D79).



• Business Bay Bridge – While you would most likely use this bridge when driving down Al Khail Road (D68), it is also connected with Baniyas Road (D85), Sheikh Rashid Road (D75), Rebat Street (D83) and Oud Metha Road (D79).



• Al Shindagha Tunnel – This route is more suitable if you wish to get to the central markets and neighbourhoods of Deira and Bur Dubai. The tunnel connects people taking the Al Khaleej Street (D92) or Baniyas Road (D85).



• Infinity Bridge – This is another route that you can choose if you are in the central areas of the two neighbourhoods. Located near the Al Sindagha Tunnel, you can take the newly constructed bridge if you are on the Infinity Bridge Road (D85), Al Khaleej Street (D92) and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road (D79).