Dubai: Dubai Roads and Transport Authrity (RTA) has announced the extension of Dubai Metro timing and closure of Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday due to Dubai Run.

Sheikh Zayed Road will be close from the Trade Centre Roundabout to Al Qusais from 3.30am to 10.30am for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

“In line with Dubai Run, RTA announces the closure of the roads from 3:30am to 10:30am on Sunday, November 24. Plan your journey in advance and use the alternative routes to avoid potential delays,” RTA announced on X.

RTA also announces to extend Dubai Metro timing to facilitate people participating in the Dubai Run.

“To ensure your safety and convenience on the Dubai Run challenge day, RTA is extending the DubaiMetro operating hours. Both Metro lines will run from 3am until midnight on Sunday, November 24,” RTA announced on Friday.

Roads to be closed on Sunday

Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre roundabout and the second bridge

Al Sukook Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street

Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Alternative routes for motorists

Zaabeel Palace Street

Al Khail Road

Al Mustaqbal Road

Financial Centre Road (upper level)

Al Wasl Road

Dubai Run