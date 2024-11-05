Dubai: Qatar Airways will operate up to 35 weekly flights to South Africa during the upcoming peak summer season.

As the southern hemisphere summer season begins at the end of October, flights to Cape Town will be scheduled 11 times a week, increasing to 12 weekly services between 17 December and 13 January.

Johannesburg will see 18 flights per week starting 27 October for the duration of the season.

Additionally, Durban will be served five times a week via Mozambique.

In January 2025, Qatar Airways will mark two decades of service to South Africa, having launched its Cape Town and Johannesburg routes in 2005.

This summer flight programme reflects the airline's ongoing commitment to the African market, which includes its recent acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in South Africa's premium independent carrier, Airlink.

In June, Qatar Airways expanded its African presence by launching services to Kinshasa and increasing flights to Angola from one to four times per week.