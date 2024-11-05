Dubai: Saudi budget airline flynas sets to expand its network with two new African destinations starting in January 2025, as part of its broader strategy to increase its footprint across the continent.

Beginning on January 8, the airline will launch three weekly flights from Riyadh to Entebbe, Uganda, as well as three weekly flights from Jeddah to Djibouti, according to a statement from the airline.

This expansion aligns with flynas’ ‘We Connect the World to the Kingdom’ initiative and supports Saudi Arabia’s national civil aviation strategy, which aims to extend connectivity to 250 international destinations and serve 330 million passengers annually.

The new routes to Entebbe and Djibouti also contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambition to welcome 150 million tourists each year by 2030, and to enhance the Pilgrims Experience Programme, which seeks to streamline travel to Mecca and Medina.

These additions are part of airline’s ongoing effort to broaden its international reach, offering more travel options for passengers across the region.

This announcement comes on the heels of a significant increase in domestic seat capacity by over 480,000 during the summer, covering routes to Taif, Abha, and Al-Baha, marking a 21 per cent increase from the previous year.