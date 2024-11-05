Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of environment, water and agriculture launches a new programme aimed at advancing sustainable technologies.

The Sustainable Innovation Fellowship Programme seeks to explore innovative solutions for repurposing by-products from water treatment to benefit the environment, developing sustainable technologies for recycling water treatment membranes, and identifying ways to reuse treated wastewater in arid and desert regions, as reported by Saudi news agency Arab News.

Funded by the environment fund and the research, development, and innovation authority, the programme will also focus on assessing the environmental impact of microplastics in water treatment plants, sewage systems, and wastewater.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, the ministry is also rolling out new e-services designed to meet international standards.