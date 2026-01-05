Courier Express, digital bookings and new routes fuel SkyCargo’s growth push
Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo is preparing for a major expansion in 2026, with up to 10 Boeing 777 freighters expected to join its fleet by December, said Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo.
The cargo arm of Emirates Airline says the new aircraft will unlock new network opportunities, increase flexibility, and support rising global demand across sectors such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and perishables.
Abbas said 2025 laid the foundation for the airline’s next phase of growth, with fleet expansion set to be the biggest catalyst in the year ahead.
The broader air cargo market is also showing resilience, with data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) underlining a steady rise in global freight demand.
In October 2025, global cargo volumes rose 4.1 per cent year-on-year, marking eight consecutive months of growth and a new monthly record for traffic as carriers responded to shifting trade patterns and supply-chain needs.
In 2025, Emirates SkyCargo added new Boeing 777 freighters while retiring older aircraft, keeping one of the youngest cargo fleets in the industry. The airline currently operates 11 Boeing 777Fs and five wet-leased Boeing 747s.
The first Emirates passenger aircraft has also entered a conversion programme and is expected to begin operations as a full freighter in 2026. By the end of next year, Emirates SkyCargo aims to operate at least 21 freighters, significantly boosting cargo capacity.
The airline also expanded its freighter network to 42 destinations across six continents, launching services to eight new cities, including Copenhagen, Narita, Bangkok, Mumbai, Beirut and Hanoi.
Emirates SkyCargo strengthened its global reach in 2025 by signing new interline partnerships with Astral Aviation in Africa and Teleport in Southeast Asia.
These partnerships allow the airline to connect into secondary and tertiary airports in fast-growing trade markets. In contrast, existing alliances with airlines such as Air Canada, United and Virgin Atlantic continue to extend its global footprint.
Digital transformation was a major focus last year, with nearly 80 per cent of all shipments now booked digitally by December 2025, said Emirates.
The airline also became the first carrier in the region to introduce instant cargo payments via PayCargo, replacing traditional cash transactions. Further digital enhancements are planned in 2026 to streamline customer journeys and improve efficiency.
One of the standout launches of 2025 was Emirates Courier Express. This door-to-door delivery service has already delivered more than 50,000 packages, with an average delivery time of three days globally and just one day between the UK and the UAE.
The solution has expanded into Australia and Germany, with additional major markets planned for 2026.
Emirates SkyCargo also launched a dedicated Aerospace and Engineering vertical, recording a 100 per cent increase in aircraft engine shipments. In comparison, its Fresh perishables business grew by 10 per cent, and pharma volumes under its Vital service rose by 54 per cent.
Looking ahead, Emirates SkyCargo plans to double its current capacity, add 20 new freighter destinations, and continue investing in digital-first products and sustainable operations, the airline said.
