Dubai Aerospace Enterprise seals $7 billion deal to acquire Macquarie AirFinance

Acquisition set to more than double fleet and expand global airline reach

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage approximately 750 aircraft, including 237 from Boeing.
Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has agreed to acquire Macquarie AirFinance in an all cash transaction valued at about $7 billion, a move that will significantly expand its global footprint and cement its position among the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies.

The deal will create a combined platform with a pro forma fleet exceeding 1,000 aircraft, strengthening the company’s ability to serve airlines at a time when global demand for aircraft financing remains strong.

Once completed, the enlarged entity will manage, own or have commitments for 1,029 aircraft while serving 191 airline customers across 79 countries. Narrowbody aircraft will account for roughly 70% of the combined fleet, reflecting continued airline preference for fuel efficient single aisle jets.

Expansion driven by long term strategy

The acquisition marks one of the largest transactions in the aviation leasing sector in recent years and highlights DAE’s strategy of scaling through targeted purchases of established platforms.

“This transaction demonstrates the shareholder’s long-standing commitment to making DAE one of the world’s most preeminent aircraft leasing companies,” said Khalifa AlDaboos, Managing Director of DAE. “This transaction continues DAE’s tradition of acquiring established platforms and fleets that are franchise enhancing in nature and represent exceptional shareholder value.”

The addition of Macquarie AirFinance is expected to bring 37 new airline customers into DAE’s portfolio, including exposure to seven new markets.

Strengthening global reach and scale

Management said the enlarged platform will deliver greater operational scale and improve the company’s ability to offer competitive financing solutions to airlines navigating fleet renewal cycles and rising aircraft demand.

“We are thrilled at this opportunity to bring the fleet and people of MAF into our fold and create a bigger, stronger, more diversified, and well-capitalized aircraft leasing company,” said Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE. “Our increased scale and presence, along with an enhanced order book, will allow us to serve an additional number of customers with competitively priced offerings that reflect the synergies associated with our new scale.”

He added that the acquisition will more than double DAE’s fleet compared with year end 2024 levels.

Financing and next steps

The transaction will be funded through a combination of debt and equity, structured to support existing investment grade credit ratings while maintaining flexibility for future growth.

The agreement has been approved by DAE’s board and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Completion is expected during the second half of 2026.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
