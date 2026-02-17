Naval ships from UAE, Indonesia, Bangladesh join Indian Navy for International Fleet Review, Exercise Milan

GOLD/FOREX
India gearing up to host International Fleet Review and Exercise Milan

Last updated:
ANI
Indonesian Navy personnel join Indian Navy in Vishakhapatnam.
Photo/@IN_HQENC

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): As India gears up to host the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN, the Indian Navy welcomed naval ships from Indonesia, the UAE, and Bangladesh on Monday.

KRI Bung Tomo-357, an Indonesian Navy frigate; UAE Navy corvette Al-Emarat; and BNS Somudra Avijan, a frigate of the Bangladesh Navy, joined the Indian Navy ahead of IFR 2026 and Exercise MILAN.

In an X post, the Eastern Naval Command stated: "Welcome! UAE Navy corvette Al-Emarat arrives at #Visakhapatnam to participate in #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, underscoring the strength of our enduring bilateral partnership."

"Welcome! As the international fleet gathers, the Indian Navy welcomes BNS Somudra Avijan, a frigate of the Bangladesh Navy, on her arrival at #Visakhapatnam for #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, highlighting the ongoing professional interaction between the two neighbouring navies," Eastern Naval Command said.

Earlier, naval ships from Thailand, Australia, and Sri Lanka joined the Indian Navy in Vishakhapatnam.

71 ships

The International Fleet Review (IFR), one of the largest naval events in independent India, is set to witness participation of 71 ships, including 19 foreign warships, with representation from 65 nations during the Milan exercise.

The IFR will be reviewed by the President at sea on February 18. A total of 71 ships will be participating in the event, arranged in six lines, including 19 foreign warships and 45 vessels from the Indian Navy. The remaining ships comprise the Coast Guard, Merchant Navy, and research vessels.

The MILAN exercises, which began in 1995 with just four countries, have now expanded to involve 65 navies worldwide. India is set to host Milan 2026 once again.

As part of the IFR celebrations, an International City Parade will also take place along Visakhapatnam's Beach Road on the evening of February 19. Seven to eight foreign bands will also perform in the event, with 45 contingents participating in the parade.

Notably, INS Vikrant has already arrived in Visakhapatnam and will be part of this grand IFR.

The Indian Navy on Sunday inaugurated the MILAN village, created as an experience zone that brings together delegates and naval personnel from over 70 countries in an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship, the Defence Ministry said.

