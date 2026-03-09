Abu Dhabi reviews regional developments, confirms stability

The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management system has been holding regular meetings with senior officials from local authorities and companies to review the latest developments in the region and assess any possible impact on the emirate.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s emergency management authorities say the situation across the emirate remains stable as they continue to monitor regional developments through daily coordination meetings with government entities and key service providers.

During the meetings, authorities examine reports from relevant agencies and discuss recent regional developments. They also review possible scenarios and check response plans to ensure resources and operational teams remain ready if needed.

The authority said the meetings are part of a wider monitoring framework aimed at strengthening preparedness, ensuring the smooth delivery of essential services and maintaining normal daily life for residents.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, said the daily meetings are part of ongoing efforts to track developments and assess their possible impact.

One example highlighted during the meetings was the successful transport of more than 700 passengers through special operations carried out in coordination with relevant authorities. These efforts helped address travel-related issues and assist affected individuals.

As part of the review process, officials also looked at the results of measures taken in recent weeks to deal with challenges linked to regional developments.

Officials assess preparedness levels across vital sectors and review business continuity plans to make sure services can continue without disruption. The discussions also focus on improving coordination between government entities and private sector partners.

Officials added that monitoring will continue as part of ongoing efforts to protect lives, maintain services and ensure the emirate remains prepared for any developments.

Residents continue to go about their daily routines, while markets remain well supplied with essential goods. Authorities said supply chains are functioning normally and prices remain stable.

According to officials, general indicators show that the situation across Abu Dhabi remains stable and all sectors are operating normally.

Al Muhairi added that Abu Dhabi’s crisis management system relies on cooperation, information sharing and constant analysis of developments. This helps officials take timely decisions and activate the necessary measures to keep essential services running.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.