Abu Dhabi reviews regional developments, confirms stability

Emergency management system holds daily meetings to track situation
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s emergency management authorities say the situation across the emirate remains stable as they continue to monitor regional developments through daily coordination meetings with government entities and key service providers.
The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management system has been holding regular meetings with senior officials from local authorities and companies to review the latest developments in the region and assess any possible impact on the emirate.
The authority said the meetings are part of a wider monitoring framework aimed at strengthening preparedness, ensuring the smooth delivery of essential services and maintaining normal daily life for residents.
During the meetings, authorities examine reports from relevant agencies and discuss recent regional developments. They also review possible scenarios and check response plans to ensure resources and operational teams remain ready if needed.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Officials assess preparedness levels across vital sectors and review business continuity plans to make sure services can continue without disruption. The discussions also focus on improving coordination between government entities and private sector partners.
Authorities said this approach helps the emirate stay prepared and respond quickly to any changing situation.
As part of the review process, officials also looked at the results of measures taken in recent weeks to deal with challenges linked to regional developments.
The evaluation found that several steps taken by authorities helped maintain services and support people affected by travel disruptions.
One example highlighted during the meetings was the successful transport of more than 700 passengers through special operations carried out in coordination with relevant authorities. These efforts helped address travel-related issues and assist affected individuals.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, said the daily meetings are part of ongoing efforts to track developments and assess their possible impact.
He said authorities are working closely with strategic partners to strengthen preparedness and ensure coordination between all concerned entities.
Al Muhairi added that Abu Dhabi’s crisis management system relies on cooperation, information sharing and constant analysis of developments. This helps officials take timely decisions and activate the necessary measures to keep essential services running.
According to officials, general indicators show that the situation across Abu Dhabi remains stable and all sectors are operating normally.
Residents continue to go about their daily routines, while markets remain well supplied with essential goods. Authorities said supply chains are functioning normally and prices remain stable.
Officials added that monitoring will continue as part of ongoing efforts to protect lives, maintain services and ensure the emirate remains prepared for any developments.