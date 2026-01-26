GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

DAE leases two Boeing 737-8 jets to Tajikistan’s Somon Air

DAE adds Somon Air as a new customer with a long-term lease for two Boeing 737-8 jets

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage approximately 750 aircraft, including 237 from Boeing.
DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage approximately 750 aircraft, including 237 from Boeing.
GN Archives

Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has agreed to lease two new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Somon Air, marking a new partnership and expanding the Tajik carrier’s growth plans. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2026, DAE said on Monday.

The agreement brings Somon Air into DAE’s global customer base at a time when airlines across emerging markets are seeking fuel-efficient narrowbody aircraft to support network expansion and manage operating costs.

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, described the deal as an important step in building a long-term relationship with the airline.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of the aircraft lease agreements with Somon Air, a new customer for DAE. As the national air carrier of Tajikistan, we are excited to support Somon Air’s growth, and look forward to deepening this relationship into the future,” Tarapore said.

The Boeing 737-8 is a key part of airline fleet renewal strategies, offering lower fuel consumption and improved range compared with older narrowbody aircraft. Leasing such aircraft allows carriers to expand capacity while preserving balance sheet flexibility.

Somon Air said the new aircraft will play a central role in its operational and commercial plans.

“We are pleased to have signed the lease agreements with DAE Capital for the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This addition will support Somon Air’s network expansion, enable the launch of new routes, and enhance the overall efficiency of our operations,” said Abdulkosim Valiev, chief executive officer of Somon Air.

The airline operates as Tajikistan’s national carrier and has been steadily expanding its regional and international footprint, focusing on efficiency and fleet modernisation.

Part of a broader fleet strategy

DAE remains one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors by portfolio size. The company currently owns, manages, or is committed to own or manage around 750 aircraft, including 237 Boeing aircraft. Management has said the fleet will continue to grow in response to sustained demand from airlines seeking modern aircraft without the capital burden of direct ownership.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The crash site of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 13.

Air India braces for record loss after fatal crash

3m read
Pakistan shaken by distant Tajikistan earthquake

Pakistan shaken by distant Tajikistan earthquake

1m read
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters)

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Tajikistan

2m read
The Dubai-headquartered DAE now owns, manages, and is committed to owning 236 Boeing aircraft, including 119 from the 737 MAX family.

DAE boosts AJet's expansion with 10 Boeing 737-8s jets 

2m read