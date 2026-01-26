DAE leases two Boeing 737-8 jets to Tajikistan’s Somon Air

DAE adds Somon Air as a new customer with a long-term lease for two Boeing 737-8 jets
Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has agreed to lease two new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Somon Air, marking a new partnership and expanding the Tajik carrier’s growth plans. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2026, DAE said on Monday.
The agreement brings Somon Air into DAE’s global customer base at a time when airlines across emerging markets are seeking fuel-efficient narrowbody aircraft to support network expansion and manage operating costs.
Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, described the deal as an important step in building a long-term relationship with the airline.
“We are delighted to announce the signing of the aircraft lease agreements with Somon Air, a new customer for DAE. As the national air carrier of Tajikistan, we are excited to support Somon Air’s growth, and look forward to deepening this relationship into the future,” Tarapore said.
The Boeing 737-8 is a key part of airline fleet renewal strategies, offering lower fuel consumption and improved range compared with older narrowbody aircraft. Leasing such aircraft allows carriers to expand capacity while preserving balance sheet flexibility.
Somon Air said the new aircraft will play a central role in its operational and commercial plans.
“We are pleased to have signed the lease agreements with DAE Capital for the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This addition will support Somon Air’s network expansion, enable the launch of new routes, and enhance the overall efficiency of our operations,” said Abdulkosim Valiev, chief executive officer of Somon Air.
The airline operates as Tajikistan’s national carrier and has been steadily expanding its regional and international footprint, focusing on efficiency and fleet modernisation.
DAE remains one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors by portfolio size. The company currently owns, manages, or is committed to own or manage around 750 aircraft, including 237 Boeing aircraft. Management has said the fleet will continue to grow in response to sustained demand from airlines seeking modern aircraft without the capital burden of direct ownership.
