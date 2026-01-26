DAE leases two Boeing 737-8 jets to Tajikistan’s Somon Air

“We are delighted to announce the signing of the aircraft lease agreements with Somon Air, a new customer for DAE. As the national air carrier of Tajikistan, we are excited to support Somon Air’s growth, and look forward to deepening this relationship into the future,” Tarapore said.

DAE remains one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors by portfolio size. The company currently owns, manages, or is committed to own or manage around 750 aircraft, including 237 Boeing aircraft. Management has said the fleet will continue to grow in response to sustained demand from airlines seeking modern aircraft without the capital burden of direct ownership.

“We are pleased to have signed the lease agreements with DAE Capital for the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This addition will support Somon Air’s network expansion, enable the launch of new routes, and enhance the overall efficiency of our operations,” said Abdulkosim Valiev, chief executive officer of Somon Air.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.