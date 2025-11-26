DAE completes United Airlines 737 Max deal after six-month delivery push

DAE delivers 10 Boeing 737-9 jets to United Airlines, completing the mandate in six months
Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has completed the delivery of 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft to United Airlines, marking the close of a sale-and-leaseback mandate executed at a pace rarely seen in the industry.
The aircraft were delivered within six months of documents being signed, an unusually fast turnaround for a mandate of this scale. Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, said the timeline reflected the strength of the partnership. “We appreciate United Airlines’ continued confidence throughout this expeditious transaction. Completed in just six months from document execution to mandate fulfilment, the DAE and United Airlines teams worked seamlessly together, demonstrating the flexibility, efficiency, and capabilities of both parties.”
The 737-9 aircraft form part of United’s fleet expansion strategy and support the carrier’s broader renewal and growth programme. Tarapore noted, “We are delighted to deliver these 10 next generation technology, fuel-efficient Boeing 737-9 aircraft, supporting United Airlines’ fleet growth. DAE looks forward to supporting the airline and deepening this relationship.”
The completion of this mandate further solidifies DAE’s position as one of the world’s largest owners and managers of Boeing aircraft. The company currently owns, manages, or has committed to own 236 Boeing jets, including 119 from the 737 Max family.
