GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

DAE completes United Airlines 737 Max deal after six-month delivery push

DAE delivers 10 Boeing 737-9 jets to United Airlines, completing the mandate in six months

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) on Sunday said it bought back outstanding shares worth $350 million (Dh1.3 billion) in 2020.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) on Sunday said it bought back outstanding shares worth $350 million (Dh1.3 billion) in 2020.
supplied

Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has completed the delivery of 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft to United Airlines, marking the close of a sale-and-leaseback mandate executed at a pace rarely seen in the industry.

The aircraft were delivered within six months of documents being signed, an unusually fast turnaround for a mandate of this scale. Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, said the timeline reflected the strength of the partnership. “We appreciate United Airlines’ continued confidence throughout this expeditious transaction. Completed in just six months from document execution to mandate fulfilment, the DAE and United Airlines teams worked seamlessly together, demonstrating the flexibility, efficiency, and capabilities of both parties.”

The 737-9 aircraft form part of United’s fleet expansion strategy and support the carrier’s broader renewal and growth programme. Tarapore noted, “We are delighted to deliver these 10 next generation technology, fuel-efficient Boeing 737-9 aircraft, supporting United Airlines’ fleet growth. DAE looks forward to supporting the airline and deepening this relationship.”

Strengthening DAE’s Boeing footprint

The completion of this mandate further solidifies DAE’s position as one of the world’s largest owners and managers of Boeing aircraft. The company currently owns, manages, or has committed to own 236 Boeing jets, including 119 from the 737 Max family.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The UAE's Fursan Al Emarat performs at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Deals over $202 billion signed at Dubai Airshow 2025

2m read
Both firms are major competitors in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space.

Joby sues Archer of IP theft in growing eVTOL rivalry

2m read
Sharjah crew honoured for life-saving operation at sea

Sharjah crew honoured for life-saving operation at sea

1m read
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports 100% surge in profit

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports 100% surge in profit

2m read