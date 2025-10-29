Revenue grew 26% to $1.28b after the full integration of Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC)
Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd saw a sharp increase in profit before tax to $653 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 — a 100% year-on-year rise.
Revenue grew 26% to $1.28 billion, reflecting the full integration of Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), which DAE acquired earlier this year.
The company reported a pre-tax profit margin of 26.7%, up from 23.1% in the same period last year, and a return on equity of 13.6%, compared with 10.9% in 2024. Operating cash flow reached $1.13 billion, up from $904 million a year earlier.
Total assets stood at $16.36 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared with $13.03 billion at the end of 2024, driven by the consolidation of NAC’s portfolio. Net loans and borrowings rose to $9.91 billion, while available liquidity remained strong at $3.44 billion.
Chief Executive Officer Firoz Tarapore said the results reflected the successful integration of NAC across DAE’s operating systems.
“Revenue for the nine-month period surged 26% to $1.3 billion, propelling a 100% increase in Profit Before Tax to $653 million,” Tarapore said. “Pre-tax profit margin and return on equity increased to 26.7% and 13.6%, respectively. Capital adequacy, funding, and liquidity metrics remained comfortably within our internal and stakeholder targets.”
DAE Engineering recorded a 16.5% increase in revenue to $155.5 million and a 56.3% rise in profit to $46.1 million in the first nine months of 2025.
The company expanded maintenance capacity through a new five-bay hangar at Joramco, allowing for 22 parallel maintenance lines capable of servicing both wide- and narrow-body aircraft.
During the period, DAE acquired 263 aircraft (including 249 owned and 14 managed) and sold 59 aircraft. The company signed 162 lease agreements, extensions, and amendments, with an owned portfolio contracted at 99%. DAE’s total owned, managed, and committed fleet reached 726 aircraft.
DAE also raised $2.75 billion in funding with an average tenor of 5.4 years, sourced from 21 regional and Asian banks, strengthening its financing base and liquidity coverage ratio of 227%.
Tarapore noted that DAE’s financial position and growth initiatives support its long-term strategy to expand both its leasing and maintenance businesses.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, headquartered in Dubai, serves over 200 airline customers across 80 countries through its divisions — DAE Capital and DAE Engineering — with offices in Dubai, Dublin, Limerick, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox