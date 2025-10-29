Total assets stood at $16.36 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared with $13.03 billion at the end of 2024, driven by the consolidation of NAC’s portfolio. Net loans and borrowings rose to $9.91 billion, while available liquidity remained strong at $3.44 billion.

The company reported a pre-tax profit margin of 26.7%, up from 23.1% in the same period last year, and a return on equity of 13.6%, compared with 10.9% in 2024. Operating cash flow reached $1.13 billion, up from $904 million a year earlier.

DAE Engineering recorded a 16.5% increase in revenue to $155.5 million and a 56.3% rise in profit to $46.1 million in the first nine months of 2025.

“Revenue for the nine-month period surged 26% to $1.3 billion, propelling a 100% increase in Profit Before Tax to $653 million,” Tarapore said. “Pre-tax profit margin and return on equity increased to 26.7% and 13.6%, respectively. Capital adequacy, funding, and liquidity metrics remained comfortably within our internal and stakeholder targets.”

DAE also raised $2.75 billion in funding with an average tenor of 5.4 years, sourced from 21 regional and Asian banks, strengthening its financing base and liquidity coverage ratio of 227%.

During the period, DAE acquired 263 aircraft (including 249 owned and 14 managed) and sold 59 aircraft. The company signed 162 lease agreements, extensions, and amendments, with an owned portfolio contracted at 99%. DAE’s total owned, managed, and committed fleet reached 726 aircraft.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.