Joby expects to carry its first Dubai passengers later this year
Dubai: Uber has introduced Uber Air, powered by Joby, offering riders a first look at how they will be able to book Joby Aviation’s all-electric aerial taxis directly in the Uber app, in collaboration with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA).
Joby expects to carry its first passengers later this year in Dubai, marking a major milestone in the Uber-Joby partnership to bring multi-modal transportation to cities around the world.
According to the joint statement, riders will be able to open the Uber app and enter their destination in the “Where to?” bar. If the trip qualifies, Uber Air powered by Joby will appear as an option.
With a single tap, the app will connect and book every leg of the journey, including Uber Black pickup and drop-off.
Joby’s all-electric aerial taxi is being designed for up to four passengers. It will feature comfortable seating and large windows with panoramic views of the city below from every seat.
The aircraft will be flown by a certified commercial pilot and is intended to offer a new way to travel above the city.
The aircraft uses six tilting propellers to take off vertically before transitioning into forward flight. It can travel at speeds of up to 200 mph and has a range of up to 100 miles on a single charge.
The companies said the aircraft is engineered with multiple levels of redundancies to enhance safety and is designed for urban integration. It has an acoustic profile intended to be quiet enough to blend into the ambient sounds of a city’s streets.
Before launching commercial operations in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires extensive testing and certification. Joby has completed more than 50,000 flight miles across its fleet and has begun the final stage of this certification process.
Uber and Joby have been working together since 2019 to develop urban air mobility. In 2021, Joby acquired Uber’s Elevate division, which helped establish the urban air mobility sector and develop tools for market selection, demand simulation and multi-modal operations.
Last year, the two companies also announced plans to bring Blade’s commercial helicopter service to the Uber app in 2026, following Joby’s acquisition of Blade’s passenger business.
The partnership is expected to support the expansion of Joby’s electric aerial taxi service, once approved, to markets including Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, the United Kingdom, and Japan.