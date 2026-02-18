Currently, it's stuck in regulatory snags, a hark back to the 1903 moment when the bicycle-maker Wright brothers successfully flew the first powered airplane at Kitty Hawk.

It's because US certification timeline for the next-generation electric vertical-landing-and-takeoff (eVTOL) aircraft — a new mode for human flight — poses complex challenges, and keeps getting pushed back.

Reason: It's not because the technology doesn't work or is unproven.

Commercial "air taxi" service has been pushed back. Again.

2026 calendar: Unmissable events set to move the world

Also In This Package

Why the delay?

For next-gen air taxis, safety rules are evolving, or non-existent, and "vertiports" are nowhere. Air taxis, though, can land/takeoff on existing helipads.

And there were no airports anywhere then.

While their feat marked the beginning of modern aviation, there was no Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to regulate it and ensure safety for everyone.

Over in China, eVTOL developers and regulators are racing toward passenger certification in 2026, with EHang and AutoFlight.

Result: None of the top eVTOL companies based in the US would see certification in 2026, according to an industry report.

But it's not as simple as it seems: there's a complex calculus and moving targets prior to full certification, alongside the development of pilot training, route planning and vertiport standards.

The FAA is tasked collaborate with federal partners per the Transportation Department’s AAM National Strategy, with the aim to accelerate market entry for US air taxi developers by streamlining regulations and infrastructure support.

She noted that while Dubai promised a commercial launch (in late 2025), "It didn't happen. Not because the technology failed, but because regulatory approval cycles don't compress on demand.”

"Vertiports. Energy supply chains. Part 135 integration. Pilot training frameworks that match the aircraft timeline,” explained Texeria, an FAA National Training Program Manager, Aviation Compliance & Data Analytics Expert.

"The aircraft works. The business models hold. The capital's top three players have runway through the end of the decade."

"The gap isn't technical capability anymore. It's regulatory synchronisation,” stated FAA's Kalea Texeira in a LinkedIn post.

An industry report shows that the US certification timeline slip currently reveals: Joby won't certify until mid-2027 at the earliest. Archer follows in 2028.

As it stands today, air taxi "operational infrastructure" is non-existent.

The goal: get US-built air taxis into service "faster" — but without lowering safety standards.

A bipartisan bill introduced in the US Senate and House would require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to streamline how it certifies electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxis and other advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft.

What the new bill is about:

New US bill: Could it speed up air taxi approval?

Supporters say the measure is essential for keeping the US competitive as other countries race ahead on air taxi deployment.

The bill — called the Aviation Innovation and Global Competitiveness Act — was introduced by a bipartisan group of lawmakers:

Backers of the legislation:

Allow more routine certification work to be delegated to FAA-approved organisations, freeing agency staff to focus on safety-critical reviews.

Limit issue papers to genuinely novel or complex issues , instead of routine technical matters.

Force greater timeline transparency , requiring the FAA to estimate how long it will take to respond to certification documents such as G-1 and G-2 issue papers.

Direct the FAA to rely on industry-developed consensus standards — to the maximum extent possible — when approving eVTOL aircraft.

The legislation would:

What does the bill actually change?

Industry groups say that uncertainty threatens US leadership in a market projected to be worth $115 billion by 2030 .

Timelines can shift suddenly, requirements can change midstream, and key approval steps — known as "issue papers" — can take years to resolve.

While the FAA has never compromised on safety, manufacturers argue the process is poorly suited to novel aircraft designs.

Certifying eVTOL aircraft has proven slow, uncertain, and costly potentially triggering bankruptcies for certain developers.

Why is this bill needed now?

What are G-1 and G-2 issue papers — and why do they matter?

G-1 issue papers define what safety and airworthiness standards an aircraft must meet.

G-2 issue papers explain how a manufacturer will prove compliance with those standards, including flight tests with FAA pilots onboard.

Several leading eVTOL developers have G-1 approvals — but all are still waiting on G-2 approvals, a key bottleneck before final certification.

The new bill could significantly speed up that stage.

Which companies would be affected?

The legislation is backed by major U.S. air taxi developers, including:

Joby Aviation

Archer Aviation

Beta Technologies

Wisk Aero