Air taxis: Advanced air mobility industry moves toward commercial launch
Electric air-taxi pioneers Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are accelerating efforts to secure regulatory certification and expand manufacturing capacity, as the advanced air mobility sector moves closer to launching commercial passenger flights.
Joby Aviation recently began flight testing its first production-conforming electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with tail number N547JX at its facility in Marina, California, the company reported.
This marks a key milestone in its certification journey with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The production aircraft — power by six electric rotors and able to carry a pilot and four passengers — is a key step toward formal regulatory evaluation.
Joby, founded on September 11, 2009 (called Joby Aero), recently recorded an 18-point increase in FAA progress on Stage 4 of an extensive 5-stage certification process, and reported that its first FAA-conforming aircraft for TIA set to fly "shortly".
To support its goal of doubling production in 2027, Joby signed an agreement to acquire an existing 700,000+ sq ft facility in Ohio.
Recently, Joby and Uber also presented their one-tap booking system that will integrate Joby aircraft into a connected ground-to-air travel experience.
The FAA certification pathway for eVTOL aircraft is complex as the next-generation eVTOL vehicles combine characteristics of helicopters and airplanes.
Joby is pursuing approval under a customised certification basis that allows regulators to define safety standards for this new “powered-lift” category.
As part of the process, Joby is preparing Type Inspection Authorisation (TIA) flight tests of production models, during which FAA pilots will independently evaluate the aircraft.
Having reached stage 4 of the five-stage FAA certification programme, Joby is one of the most advanced positions among eVTOL developers.
Production is also scaling.
Joby plans to ramp manufacturing at facilities in California and Ohio, targeting about four aircraft per month by 2027.
The company aims to launch initial commercial air-taxi operations in Dubai in 2026, with US services expected after FAA certification.
Meanwhile, Archer Aviation, founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, is progressing with its "Midnight" eVTOL aircraft following demo flights in various cities.
In January 2026, its "Means of Compliance" (MOC) — detailing how the aircraft will prove it meets safety standards — was accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The company is now working through detailed certification plans and testing programmes.
An MOC is the technical plan explaining how a company will prove its aircraft meets safety rules set by regulators. In FAA's acceptance of the MOC, it is essentially saying: “We agree that these methods are valid ways to prove the aircraft is safe.”
Acceptance of the MOC means Archer can now conduct the exact tests and demonstrations the FAA will accept as evidence.
Archer has earlier teamed up with Southwest to develop operational plans for air taxi networks with the initial focus on California airports where Southwest operates.
In January, Archer has reported that it Midnight VTOL aircraft is advancing it toward commercial operations. It also recently announced ties with Starlink for secure communications.
Archer has also reported that it is using its VTOL tech and expertise to defence use cases — potentially expanding what electric aviation can do.
Electric aviation pioneer Beta Technologies is also edging closer to commercial flights with its eVTOL aircraft, the ALIA-250. A few critical hurdles remain before passengers and cargo routinely fly on battery-powered air taxis.
Its FAA certificationm is proceeding as planned. This process requires extensive test to prove the aircraft’s safety, battery reliability, and emergency procedures.
Regulators are developing new standards specifically for eVTOL aircraft, slowing approvals across the industry. A key obstacle is charging infrastructure.
Airports and urban vertiports must install high-capacity fast chargers capable of rapidly turning around aircraft between flights.
When regulatory hurdles are cleared, public acceptance and pilot training will shape adoption.
If these hurdles are cleared, air taxi makers like Joby, Archer and Beta could help usher in the first true era of electric flight.
Industry timelines suggest Joby could achieve certification around 2027, while Archer and Beta may not be far behind, depending on testing results and regulatory approvals.
These three eVTOL makers companie are also participating in a US government-backed advanced air mobility pilot programme designed to integrate air taxis into national airspace, providing operational data for future regulations.